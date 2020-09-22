Tucker Carlson broke seeming Fox News taboo last night, discussed Soros-funded DAs

The status of news related to George Soros on Fox News gets curiouser and curiouser. On September 16, Newt Gingrich was unceremoniously interrupted and silenced he began mentioning Soros’s funding the campaigns of radical district attorneys on the daytime show Outnumbered, sparking outrage on the part of many viewers.

But last night, the network’s top-rated star, Tucker Carlson, took up the subject of Soros funding radical DAs as a lead-in to an interview with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has proposed legislation cracking down on violent demonstrators of the sort that have not been prosecuted by Soros-funded DAs. Here is a screen grab of the start of that segment, taken from a YouTube capture of the broadcast as loaded to that site by someone identified as Jancsci Sobaka.

YouTube screen grab

Here is an embedded version of that video, cued to 21:03, when the Soros segment begins:

Because this version of the program is not monetized with commercials, I assume it is a bootleg copy that could be taken down at any moment by Fox News asserting its copyright.

But the story gets weird when it comes to a fully monetized YouTube version of the program, featuring much higher definition than the video above. The poster of this version is identified as Baba Urdu, but the insertion of commercials suggests that the poster has a copyright claim on the content.

On this version, embedded below, the Soros segment and DeSantis interview are missing. Check for yourself:

Carlson did not break any new ground in his discussion of Soros funding DA campaigns. He listed a number of such campaigns and noted Soros is sponsoring a DA candidate is Los Angeles.

I have no idea what is going on with the edited version of the show posted by Baba Urdu. Is this an official Fox News account? If not, why does it have commercials, and whu did it edit out the Soros content?

Fox News really needs to clarify the status of news involving Soros.