Trump's announcement that schools must teach patriotism inflames leftists

On Thursday, President Trump announced an upcoming executive order intended to return patriotism to American education. The "1776 Commission" will counter the Critical Race Theory training that schools across America are embracing under the banner of the New York Times' racist and divisive 1619 Project.

Leftists responded with fury, charging Trump with everything from imposing non-factual propaganda on American education to creating his version of the "Hitler Youth." The response was sickening, but it also showed how badly needed the 1776 Commission is if we are to prevent Marxists from completing their intellectual takeover of America.

Trump seemed to realize only a couple weeks ago that Critical Race Theory (CRT) is growing exponentially fast in America. This theory is both anti-white and anti-black. As to whites, it teaches that whites are innately evil and can, at best, be marginally redeemed if they acknowledge how evil, wrong, and racist they are, and then just bow out of life.

As to blacks, CRT teaches them that traditional American virtues such as self-reliance, hard work, ambition, punctuality, faith, etc., are all inextricably intertwined with whiteness. A black person who embraces those values is subordinating himself to the white privilege worldview and denying his essential blackness. In other words, CRT encourages the values that have kept generations of blacks stuck in physical and mental ghettoes, and dependent on the Democrat party to fulfill their basic life needs.

Trump's first attack on CRT was his order that federal agencies may no longer impose CRT on their employees. Showing how deep the CRT toxin runs in the federal government, the CDC nevertheless announced that it would host a 13-week CRT seminar despite the order, although it was quickly disabused of that idea.

Now Trump is attacking CRT in America's schools:

"Critical race theory, the 1619 Project, and the crusade against American history is toxic propaganda — an ideological poison that, if not removed, will dissolve the civic bonds that tie us together," Trump said. "The only path to national unity is through our shared identity as Americans. That is why it is so urgent that we finally restore patriotic education to our schools." [snip] "The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are the greatest charters of freedom the world has ever known," Pence said. "Our Founders knew history, but sadly we live in a time when too many are forgetting history today."

America's history isn't just being forgotten; it's being perverted as America's teachers, many of whom embrace the BLM movement, are aggressively inserting CRT into their classes.

Trump's initiative can't happen fast enough. If you're wondering how important the 1776 Commission is, look at the ugliness and ferocity of the pushback against Trump's announcement.

Yamiche Alcindor, the BLM propagandist who works for NPR as a faux reporter, cannot understand how the president can walk back the "facts" in the 1619 Project:

Hitler Youth Trump Youth He's following the Hitler playbook. Let's turn all the children into white supremacists.



https://t.co/P0pT3Tma4Q — Ferocious Opponent of Trump- Vote Biden!!!! (@SMurray1000) September 17, 2020

Trump youth is the 2020 version of a 1930s Hitler youth, Donald Trump needs to be removed from office now. pic.twitter.com/1jgLcMOe6e — KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) September 17, 2020

How the Hitler Youth Turned a Generation of Kids Into Nazis. Trump signs an executive order to establish a 'national commission to promote patriotic education' where he controls the "facts".https://t.co/JN8d0GbBcs — Donna Avocado🥑OBiden/Harris 2020 #DemCastAZ🌵 (@ladalavara) September 17, 2020

What should we call the outcome...the Trump Youth League. Rhymes with Hitler Youth League. Oh and don't forget the League for German Girls...their job: to breed and breed more Aryans. pic.twitter.com/BcJ2IggiWH — Richard Saunders (@BoycottUtah) September 17, 2020

So basically he wants to establish America's "Hitler Youth"?



I have relatives who grew up in the American school system and it's already as flag waving star spangled patriotic as it can be.



He's talking about Republican indoctrination. — Stephen LeGresley (Black Lives Matter) (@S_LeGresley) September 17, 2020

Trump is correct that we have to reinstate a balanced and respectful approach to American history in our schools. If Trump gets another four years in office, he can make it happen. If he cannot, expect that our schools will swiftly continue their descent into being Marxist propaganda academies.

