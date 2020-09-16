Trump is right: Science doesn't know -- and supposed journalists don't care

Here are some facts that most of the media, scientists, entertainers, and other Democrats choose to ignore as they indoctrinate the public, especially the children about 'science':

Environmentalists and politicians have mismanaged forests for decades in California and elsewhere. They won’t clear cut, clear out brush and leaves, allow logging or build in firebreaks. It leaves the area much more vulnerable to heat, lightning, wind, accidental or intentional fires to combust wildly. The fires are clearly not caused by oil use.

The Earth has had many lengthy warming and cooling periods throughout its history, long before humans and oil use could have had any effect.

Floods, storms, and droughts have been extensive throughout the Earth’s history. How else would it be covered by so many deserts and so many deep seas?

The English Channel was formed around 400,000 years ago because of massive floods.

The Sahara Desert used to be lush and green before it became a desert around 9,000 years ago. It has essentially been in a 9,000-year drought.

California has had decades long severe droughts before man or petroleum use could have had any effect. That is why it is covered by so much desert.

A little ice age ended around 1850. Common sense says the Earth would warm naturally after a little ice age. The Earth has only warmed one or two degrees after the ice age ended. We essentially have had a flat line for 170 years with lengthy periods of cooling included.

During this 170 year period, weather stations which measure temperature have been moved from rural, cooler, shadier, grassier areas to cement and blacktop urban areas which would obviously be warmer and have nothing to do with oil use.

Meanwhile, in 1850 crude oil use was effectively zero and today it is between 90 and 100 million barrels per day, so we have had exponential growth. The Earth’s population in 1850 was around 1.2 billion and today it is around 7.8 billion, so it has risen 500%. Clearly, there is no correlation between oil use and population growth and temperatures which fluctuate and are relatively flat.

Tornadic activity, hurricane activity, droughts, and floods also fluctuate wildly from year to year and decade to decade so there is no correlation between storms and oil use and human populations.

In 1922, the Washington Post ran a story from AP that stated that the Earth was warming rapidly, ice caps would soon be gone, coastal cities would soon disappear because of rapidly rising oceans and oceans were dying. These dire forecasts were 100% wrong.

In 1970, after over 100 years of exponential growth in oil use, massive population growth, rapid urbanization and industrialization and the advent of cars and airplanes, the public was treated to dire warnings on the first Earth day that the Earth and people were in great danger to death and starvation due to a rapidly cooling Earth. The fear mongering was 100% wrong.

Now how could the Earth ever be cooling rapidly if oil use, humans and rising CO2 caused catastrophic warming? The answer is there is no scientific correlation.

In 1989 the UN was back to their dire warnings, essentially the same as 1922, that we only had a few years left to solve the warming problem. Computer modeling is used to scare people instead of scientific data. Again, the warnings were 100% wrong. They are just made up as always. The government is greedy for money and power.

In 2019. The UN was again back with the same dire warnings from 1922 and 1989 and we again have very few years left. Almost all journalists and other Democrats just repeat these made up forecasts with no questions asking for data while they promote versions of the destructive green new deal.

Trump and people like me, who point out truthfully that the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally, are disparaged by lying and calling us deniers, anti-science and stupid. They say the science is settled because they would get their clock cleaned in a debate on facts.

All journalists, scientists, Biden, Gore, Newsom, Pelosi, AOC, Leo, Sanders and others should be asked for one scientific piece of data that shows a correlation between oil use and temperatures before they intentionally destroy the economy. Hint there is none, but no one cares. All they care about is government power over our lives by radical leftists. They want massive amounts of money to pretend they can control the climate forever. It is sad that anyone believes them.

The indoctrination of children on many subjects is much more dangerous to America’s survival as a great country than anything Russia, China or Iran are doing to us. They should be taught to question everything and do research. Instead they are taught to repeat talking points.

Most journalists and other Democrats are clearly the party of fear, not science.

Image credit: Pixabay public domain