Trump is bringing peace to the Middle East, and the Democrats are not impressed

On Tuesday, President Trump welcomed to the White House Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers representing the UAE and Bahrain. They gathered there to sign the Abraham Accord, a history-making agreement that sees two Muslim nations formally normalize their relationship with the world’s only Jewish state. Trump also hinted that several more Muslim countries would follow, including Saudi Arabia. Trump is doing what everyone said was impossible: Bringing peace to the Middle East. Democrats, however, responded by downplaying and attacking the agreement.

The participants were excited because they recognized that they are the first in a cascade of peace agreements that coming. By sidelining the Palestinians, Trump was able to make the UAE and Bahrain – and will be able to make other Sunni states – see that a relationship with Israel is beneficial for them. The UAE isn’t hiding its pleasure with the new status quo:

In a historic moment, the UAE and Israel sign a peace accord and look forward to cooperation on multiple fronts. #UAEIsrael #PeaceAccord pic.twitter.com/EYtP53PPcM — وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي (@MoFAICUAE) September 15, 2020

“The UAE is so delighted and privileged to play a role for peace.” Ahead of today’s #UAEIsrael #PeaceAccord signing ceremony, UAE Foreign Minister HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed highlights the positive impact of the agreement on the region. @MoFAICUAE @OFMUAE pic.twitter.com/n7C8bmW10I — UAE Embassy US (@UAEEmbassyUS) September 15, 2020

A few honest people in the media are excited too. I’m no fan of Geraldo Rivera, but he understands the extraordinary thing that Trump is doing:

Trump is proving to be a master of thinking out of the box and reframing perspectives in a way that provides new avenues to resolve old issues. This is a form of genius . . . but the Democrats are resolutely unimpressed.

Keep in mind that, if Obama had done this, it would have been different. Democrats would have been as enraptured as if Obama had walked on water and then turned the water into wine. Obama didn’t bring peace, though. Instead, Democrats stayed mum while he reduced Libya to a hellhole, opened a path for ISIS, and presided over the disintegration of large swaths of the Middle East.

But with Trump, it’s always different. Nancy Pelosi set the tone a few days ago when she snidely remarked that the deal was inadequate because the Palestinians didn’t get their state, making the accord a mere “distraction” from the Wuhan virus:

.@SpeakerPelosi says that #BahrainIsrael peace agreement was a "distraction" from the coronavirus increased number of deaths...



Do you agree with #Pelosi? pic.twitter.com/3nsMol7PjU — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) September 13, 2020

Biden, who seems to think he’s still a vice president (although he doesn’t know whether he’s working for Obama or Harris), praised the accord as a good first step. He then praised all of the Obama administration’s efforts -- which got exactly nowhere – and promised more of the same.

The New York Times downplayed the accord, saying in the subheading to an article it buried on its homepage that “some analysts said claims were overblown.” The Times quoted Clinton’s Middle East peace negotiator for the faux 1993 deal between Israel and the Palestinians. He acknowledged that the event was significant but then said it was not really a big deal because the UAE and Bahrain were not openly at war with Israel. He forgot to mention that the 1993 agreement he negotiated was meaningless because the Palestinians never stopped being at war with Israel.

And then there was the Times’s sneering, as the article described the four men sitting down at the table to “the sound of portentous horns….” The Times also complained that many of the estimated 800 people in attendance at the outdoor event “did not wear masks.” That’s just petty.

The CNN analysis held that Trump is presiding over a fait accompli that had little to do with him and everything to do with the way the UAE and Bahrain already had backdoor dealings with Israel. The analysis also complained about sidelining the Palestinians.

What CNN doesn’t recognize is that the deal happened because Trump sidelined the Palestinians. Since 1967, Americans have been allowing them a place at the table, and those whiny Palestinians have consistently pressured the Sunni nations to walk away. By showing the Sunni nations that the Palestinians are yesterday’s news, Trump finally broke the logjam preventing normalization.

MSNBC published an opinion piece explaining that the accord has nothing to do with peace. Instead, it’s a charade to quash democracy in the Middle East by promoting arms deals, all at the expense of the noble Palestinians. Noura Erakat, a “human rights attorney” who also teaches at Rutgers, hates the only pluralist, liberal democracy in the Middle East. She sides firmly with the Palestinians whose brutal, corrupt leaders have always enriched themselves by keeping their people in perpetual hatred, ignorance, and impoverished squalor.

Tuesday marks the beginning of something extraordinary and that’s the last thing the Democrats want to see happen in an election year.

Image: Abraham Accord signing ceremony. C-SPAN screengrab.