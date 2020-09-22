Transition Integrity Project founder calls for execution of former National Security Council official, mocks those who express disgust

Now, here's a real charmer, wafting in from the Trump-haters — the founder of the "civility"-preaching "Transition Integrity Project," who's now calling for public executions for wrongthink:

Michael Anton is the Robert Brasillach of our times and deserves the same fate https://t.co/eJNOF49qTa — Nils Gilman (@nils_gilman) September 21, 2020

The Transition Integrity Project is an unholy alliance of still bitter NeverTrumps and Democratic Party operatives of the sleaziest kind. According to The National Pulse, it was founded by Gilman, a professor of the history of the intelligentsia at the University of California at Berkeley, and Rosa Brooks, a former Obama Pentagon official and the daughter of former Democratic Socialists of America co-chair Barbara Ehrenreich, who's still their honorary co-chair. Its players include John Podesta, Bill Clinton, Donna Brazile, Jennifer Granholm, David Frum, Bill Kristol, Max Boot, and Michael Steele. Not a pretty picture.

The Transition Integrity Project recently put out a conspiracy-theory set of scenarios forecasting big instability under various election scenarios. In their magnum opus, called "Preventing a Disrupted Presidential Election and Transition," they wrote this:

About the Transition Integrity Project The Transition Integrity Project (TIP)1 was launched in late 2019 out of concern that the Trump Administration may seek to manipulate, ignore, undermine or disrupt the 2020 presidential election and transition process. TIP takes no position on how Americans should cast their votes, or on the likely winner of the upcoming election; either major party candidate could prevail at the polls in November without resorting to “dirty tricks.” However, the administration of President Donald Trump has steadily undermined core norms of democracy and the rule of law and embraced numerous corrupt and authoritarian practices. This presents a profound challenge for those – from either party – who are committed to ensuring free and fair elections, peaceful transitions of power, and stable administrative continuity in the United States. The American people have the right to choose their next president without intimidation or interference in the normal electoral process.

Well, now they've shown what they're really about with this call to execute dissidents.

The Brasillach that Gilman refers to is a French intellectual who was shot by firing squad in 1944 by French resistance forces for his advocacy of Nazi collaboration and anti-Semitism. It sparked some controversy at the time, given that he didn't actually kill anyone; it was premised solely on his vile ideas. He isn't exactly missed.

Now Gilman has decided he'd like the same thing to happen to Michael Anton, a former National Security Council official and powerful writer whose "Flight 93 election" article made a huge impact in 2016, and whose more recent essay, "The Coming Coup," warned of plans for a "color revolution" in the U.S. where elections are overridden by mobs, plotted by the very Deep-Staters connected to George Soros, who invented the color revolutions elsewhere. The target in his piece is the Transition Integrity Project, as it turns out, and rather than argue or defend his project, he called for killing his critics.

Gilman, as it turns out, is a professor who specializes in the histories of the intelligentsia, which is why he'd know about a guy like Brasillach.

If the call to execute dissidents wasn't shocking enough, Gilman's reaction to the negative reaction to his tweet was even worse: he mocked the people who found his death-to-Anton call disgusting and put out a completely unrelated and watery whataboutism tweet from some obscure Republican as his right to call for executions.

To all the conservative snowflakes I triggered with this post, spare me your outrage so long as you remain quiet on a sitting GOP Senator running an ad calling for the murder of (non-fascist) journalists https://t.co/xL5g3BAlma — Nils Gilman (@nils_gilman) September 21, 2020

He has yet to delete any of his disgusting tweets. He's shamelessly still calling for the killing. Now he'd like you to think his group is all info "civility," but all we can see is another bloodthirsty Robespierre, well aligned with the Trump-crazed maniacs of Antifa and bearing the typical intellectuals' merciless impulses.

His group isn't a civility group. It's a latent bunch of Trump-crazed loonies, led by a would-be Mao who wants to kill.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot.