There are still Fox News shows worth viewing

Okay, Fox News is changing. I hear the complaints. But for me, I change with the times. When it comes to Fox News, I now apply a concept in medicine called debridement. Debridement is the selective removal of damaged tissue from a wound. Fox News is now wounded and infected by liberalism. Still, as a consumer of news, I have the freedom, and the duty, to remove programs infecting this news network from my viewing schedule. That's why God invented the DVR. There are still parts of the Fox News network worth saving, and I have that power in my personal viewing.

So here's my list of programs between Fox News and Fox Business I record and selectively view every day:

Varney & Company

Fox and Friends

Lou Dobbs Tonight

Evening Edit

Tucker Carlson Tonight

Hannity

The Ingraham Angle

I quit watching Fox News daytime programming after 9:00 A.M. E.T. and Fox Business after noontime quite some time ago. Frankly, I have a mix of news and opinions that I want and have the time to view. After all, time is a finite resource, and we all have the personal responsibility to manage it well.

Are there additional programs on both Fox networks that I wish I had the time for? Yeah, and I catch them when I can, but general daytime viewing is now gone, by and large.

Image: Fox News