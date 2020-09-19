The left threatens death, destruction and fire if President Trump dares nominate a replacement for RBG on SCOTUS

The news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing has driven much of the left bonkers. They know that President Trump may nominate a constitutionalist replacement and rather than a robust opposition, are vowing death and destruction in response:

Here's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and note the innuendo in her tone:

“If Mitch McConnell isn’t going to honor RBG’s final wish, we will. We will. And we have to.” Thank you, ⁦@AOC⁩. For your voice. For your fight. Tonight. And always. pic.twitter.com/2P5ttuvJsx — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) September 19, 2020

Doesn't sound like a democratic response she has in mind. No smiles, no sexy red lipstick, no pricey designer clothes, she's got a dirty tshirt with something written on it, a blazer thrown over it, and her hair in a rarin' for revolution mess. Among socialists, this is what is meant by meaning business.

Others are much more explicit -- such as this blue-check:

If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) September 19, 2020 He's talking about dead bodies. If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) September 19, 2020

So much for Twitter's terms of service policy. His tweet remains up, but it sounds like maybe the cops should be called. He's kind of a crazy, whose signature means of expressing himself is with the phrase 'piece of s***', which he says a lot, according to this Vanity Fair piece. He was last seen dining on human flesh with a cannibal, according to this item dug up by GatewayPundit. No, really. There are others on the left who make their intentions entirely clear, too: We aren’t going to let Mitch McConnell pack the courts. Join us for a direct action and street smarts training to get ready to #DefendDemocracy https://t.co/SPBtruGQpI — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) September 19, 2020

McConnell says the Senate will vote on Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, after preventing Obama from putting Garland on the court. We’re up against people with no regard for the law. And it’s time to stop letting them get away with it. Anyone Trump nominates must be blocked, by the people. — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) September 19, 2020

If they attempt to fill this SCOTUS seat we must take to the streets like never before and disrupt all life as we know it. In 2016 they denied a vote to seat Garland for nearly a year. This can not be allowed! — James Woods (@RuckSacWoods) September 19, 2020

RIP Ruth Ginsburg. Over my dead body that the racist fucking orange Hitler gets to appoint another arch conservative judge. Over my dead body. People, VOTE and SPEAK UP. Put your money where your mouth is. #NoNoNo#RIPRuthBaderGinsburg#SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/SES2NU5Oj1 — Max Lifer (@lifetothemax1) September 19, 2020

We’re shutting this country down if Trump and McConnell try to ram through an appointment before the election. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) September 18, 2020