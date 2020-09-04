Suspicious IV drip-like bruise spotted on Biden’s hand in Kenosha heightens demands for drug tests before debates

There is new evidence supporting President Trump's public call for drug testing before the all-important presidential debates.

"He’s on some kind of an enhancement in my opinion," Trump told Laura Ingraham on Fox News. "And I say we should both — I should take a drug test, so should he. Because we don’t want to have a situation where a guy is taking some kind of..." "It’s like athletes?" Ingraham asked, seeking clarity on what Trump was alleging. "No. No. I want to take one," Trump said. "I’ll take one, he’ll take one. We should both take a drug test."

As Joe Biden’s mental acuity seems to be declining rapidly, his ability seemingly to rise to the occasion when in a high-visibility public appearance does appear suspicious. Now comes something else suspicious: a bruise and swelling on Biden’s left hand right where an intravenous drip needle is customarily inserted when administering drugs (such as amphetamines). Cecilia M. Levi spotted the bruise and noted its suspicious nature on Twitter:

Biden on a 2day stretch, has an injury on his left hand, consistent with usage of an IV Cannula used x intravenous drip from a variety of medications that may include amphetamines. @POTUS has called x drug testing prior to debates. I agree.

— Cecilia M. Levi (@CecibatMelej) September 3, 2020

Of course, there could be other explanations for the anomaly. But it most definitely adds momentum to the demand for the drug tests.

Why would Biden legitimately refuse? Job applicants for far less consequential positions must submit to drug tests.

