Speaker ‘Marie Antoinette’ Pelosi reminds us lockdowns are for the little people

Back in 1789, a story emerged that rocked France and helped send the royal family to the guillotine: When Queen Marie Antoinette heard that a famine was so severe that peasants lacked bread, the staple of their diet, she artlessly stated, “Let them eat cake.” We know now that this was fake news. It worked, though, because suffering people don’t like having their faces rubbed into the fact that those controlling them are unaffected by their suffering.

That revulsion about double standards is why some genuine news about Nancy Pelosi’s Marie Antoinette moment is resonating so powerfully. On Monday, Pelosi got a blow-out for her hair at a San Francisco salon. What makes this newsworthy is that Pelosi heads the party that locked down America. In San Francisco, salons have been closed for months, destroying people’s livelihoods. In essence, when told of San Francisco’s suffering salons, Pelosi said, “Let them have a blow-out.”

This isn’t mere gossip. The whole thing was caught on video.

Erica Kious’s business model for her San Francisco salon is to rent out chairs to independent stylists. She hasn’t been renting out anything to anybody of late, though, because her salon, like all salons in San Francisco, has been locked down. Nevertheless, she learned on Sunday that Pelosi wasn’t going to be limited by some stupid Wuhan virus rule:

“One of the stylists who rents a chair from me contacted me Sunday night,” Kious said. A screengrab of the text message she received from one of her stylists, and obtained by Fox News, said: “I’ll be there at 2:45 tomorrow. Pelosi assistant just messaged me to do her hair.” Kious replied: “Pelosi?” “I was like, are you kidding me right now? Do I let this happen? What do I do?” Kious told Fox News, while noting that she "can’t control” what her stylists do if they rent chairs from her, as “they’re not paying” at this time. Kious cast Pelosi’s visit as a double standard. “It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox News, adding that she “can’t believe” the speaker didn’t have a mask on. (From the footage, it appears Pelosi had some kind of covering around her neck.) [snip] “We have been shut down for so long, not just me, but most of the small businesses and I just can’t – it’s a feeling – a feeling of being deflated, helpless and honestly beaten down,” Kious said. “I have been fighting for six months for a business that took me 12 years to build to reopen,” she explained. “I am a single mom, I have two small children, and I have no income.” She added: “The fact that they did this, and she came in, it’s like a slap in the face.”

Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, defended his boss:

“The Speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements. This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment,” he said.

The only problem is that the above statement is untrue. According to Kious:

Kious said Pelosi received a wash and a blow-dry, but told Fox News that “you’re not supposed to blow dry hair” according to coronavirus safety precautions for hair salons.

What Pelosi did is similar to what Philadelphia’s Mayor Jim Kenney (a Democrat) did the other day: After ordering that Philadelphia’s restaurants could not serve food indoors, he was caught dining inside an out-of-state restaurant.

I received an email today from a salon owner in San Francisco, one that she’d sent to every current events website she could find. Her email echoed Kious: The lockdown rules in San Francisco, which Pelosi and the Democrats have been strongly advocating, were destroying her business, which is her main asset and was to have supported her into old age.

If Erica Kious and that San Francisco salon owner had powerful Democrats as their customers, they’d be fine. These politicians think that these job-destroying rules are only for the little people. And chew on this: We’re being told that these economy-killing rules exist to keep us safe. But if the powerful don’t abide by them, doesn’t that mean we’re safe and being played so they can control us?

