Socialism the big unspoken reason why so many Latinos support Trump

President Trump recently held a roundtable discussion with members of the Hispanic community in Las Vegas and as reported by One America News he stressed his belief in that community’s values:

“Hispanic Americans embody the American dream very much, as much as anybody I can even think about,” he stated. “They embody the American dream…we’ve had tremendous support from the Hispanic Americans on the southern border because they understand the southern border better than anybody.”

Looking south from Las Vegas, Nevada, one would see Mexico and Central American countries with a land connection to our southern border.

However, with the president's proven, dedicated, and successful focus on Hispanic outreach. President Trump would have been equally correct if he had said the same words in south Florida. Looking south for danger on both sides of America is appropriate, very prudent, and extremely important.

America’s water connection, vice land, across the Caribbean, leads to two very dangerous communist countries on our southern border: Cuba and Venezuela.

Having flown combat missions as a Marine fighter pilot in support of free Cubans I saw firsthand what bullies and cowards they really are:

The rules of engagement gave us pause. If challenged by a MiG, we had to first let them demonstrate an “offensive” action before we could shoot them down. In our first brief, our skipper, who had significant Vietnam combat experience, said simply that if you see MiGs, kill them because they are “offensive” and we can sort it out when you come back. Unfortunately the Cuban Air Force always ran away. Their patrol boats also would turn back inside Cuban legal limits before we ever got close. This was called deterrence on our part.

However in this time or fake news as to be expected CNN misses no opportunity to ignore real news like that, and with gross stupidity created some totally fake news about Cuban Americans.

CNN tried to fact-check President Donald Trump’s weekend claim that he received the “Bay of Pigs” award Sunday by reporting that no such award exists. “For those confused by Trump’s claim he got the ‘highly honored Bay of Pigs Award’: He got an endorsement in 2016 from the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association. It’s not an award,” explained network fact-checker Daniel Dale.

Actually, it was an award, as this Federalist piece shows. What a nasty attack by CNN on the honor and integrity of proud courageous Cuban Americans who lost their country to Communist dictators.

With respect to current events in Venezuela, the Bay of Pigs press release by President, Veterans Association-Brigade 2506, Colonel Juan (Johnny) Lopez de la Cruz (USA, retired) has a powerful insight; “We know what it is to live under socialism.” That rings out so true today with a huge warning for all Americans.

Looking from Cuba to Venezuela’s Maduro, the current dictator, who is running a criminal enterprise disguised as a government strongly aided by Cuban state security that is also empowered by Russia, PRC and Iran who has created vicious street enforcets, known as “colectivos “

The Washington Post actually commits honest journalism in reporting on this esssence of socialism, the “colectivos:

Maduro’s muscle: Politically backed motorcycle gangs known as 'colectivos' are the enforcers for Venezuela’s authoritarian leader “I call on the colectivos; the hour of resistance has arrived, active resistance in the community,” Maduro declared in the speech on Monday. The colectivos aren’t nearly as big as Venezuela’s armed forces — they number perhaps 5,000 to 7,500 members nationwide, most of them in cities, according to Alejandro Velasco, a history professor at New York University who has studied the phenomenon. But they help explain how Maduro has remained in power even as the country’s economy and poorly maintained power grid have broken down. The paramilitary forces are nimble and committed — and they have an extraordinary ability to sow terror.

The time is drawing near for all American voters, and we will have a clear choice in November; do our fellow voters learn from the warning offered by proud Hispanics who came to our shores to build a safe life for their families or do they vote for Democrat’s who saw nothing wrong, in historically embracing the vicious murders running communist horror shows in Cuba and Venezuela?

If tragically the November vote empowers Democrats to lead our country, make no mistake, we would be empowering the American equivalent of ‘colectivos.” Their kindred spirits, Antifa an organization, currently running rampart and unchecked in the streets of many cities and towns today, are our coming “colectivos” and are a clear and present danger.

