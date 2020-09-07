San Francisco allows government employees to use city-owned gyms while private gyms must stay closed

Apparently, government workers are immune to spreading COVID while working out at a government-owned gym. If not, then the closures enforced on private gyms are nonsense. NBC Bay Area reports:

For months, the city of San Francisco health order has prevented local gyms from opening its doors, but some city-owned gyms have been back open for months and are allowing city employees to use them, crushing private gym owners. (snip)

"It just demonstrates that there seems to be some kind of a double standard between what city employees are allowed to do and what the residents of San Francisco are allowed to do," said Dave Karraker, owner of MX3 Fitness in the Castro.

He said there is a slight silver lining to this discovery.

"What the city has unwillingly done is created this great case study that says that working out indoors is actually safe," said Karraker. "So at this point, we're just demanding that they allow us to have the same workout privileges for the citizens of San Francisco that the employees of San Francisco have."

Gyms for police officers aren't the only ones open. A sign at the Hall of Justice gym shows rules for use as of July 1 for its patrons, which would include judges, lawyers, bailiffs, and paralegals.