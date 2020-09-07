San Francisco allows government employees to use city-owned gyms while private gyms must stay closed
Apparently, government workers are immune to spreading COVID while working out at a government-owned gym. If not, then the closures enforced on private gyms are nonsense. NBC Bay Area reports:
For months, the city of San Francisco health order has prevented local gyms from opening its doors, but some city-owned gyms have been back open for months and are allowing city employees to use them, crushing private gym owners. (snip)
"It just demonstrates that there seems to be some kind of a double standard between what city employees are allowed to do and what the residents of San Francisco are allowed to do," said Dave Karraker, owner of MX3 Fitness in the Castro.
He said there is a slight silver lining to this discovery.
"What the city has unwillingly done is created this great case study that says that working out indoors is actually safe," said Karraker. "So at this point, we're just demanding that they allow us to have the same workout privileges for the citizens of San Francisco that the employees of San Francisco have."
Gyms for police officers aren't the only ones open. A sign at the Hall of Justice gym shows rules for use as of July 1 for its patrons, which would include judges, lawyers, bailiffs, and paralegals.
MX3 Fitness has resorted to moving gym equipment outdoors to help members stay in shape. In the 100-degree-plus heat wave currently underway, this is far from ideal.
(NBC Bay Area screen grab.)
This is yet another example of our government overlords making themselves into a nomenklatura, the privileged class of the Soviet Union that had access to freedoms and goods that were unavailable to ordinary citizens in the workers' paradise.
It also is evidence that the lockdown is unnecessary. I'd love to see one of the judges using the gym at the Hall of Justice explain why the rest of us need to stay away from the sort of facility available to our robed masters.
