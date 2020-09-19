Roll over Beethoven and tell Tchaikovsky the news

Think some things are so beloved and essential to Western civilization they can’t be canceled? Think again. If there’s anything we should have learned from months of “mostly peaceful” Black Lives Matter street protests, statue toppling and online mobs seeking to silence anyone who dissents against leftist narratives about “racism,” it’s that no one, living or dead, is safe from the attentions of woke fascists. Even Ludwig van Beethoven.

Yes, think again, but it's the same old song: Ludwig is now a racist, a beneficiary of white privilege and there was no diversity in his orchestra.

Yes, Beethoven's music is everything that's wrong with Western civilization:

".....a stuffy elitist classical culture that bolsters the rule of white males and suppresses the voices of women, blacks and the LGBTQ community."

Who knew? I used to buy my late father Beethoven CDs for Father's Day. I love the " Piano Concerto No. 5 " also known as the "Emperor." Who knew that my love of that Emperor classic is just another expression of my fascination with strongmen like President Trump?

This is all crazy and good people need to stand up and tell these "wokes" to stop it.