Q names pedophile politicians vulnerable to blackmail

You are not supposed to pay attention to anything published on the website QAnon. Avert your eyes! Democrat politicians and their media allies are sharpening their attacks against Q, to make sure as few people as possible read what is published there. Joe Biden, a man fond of touching little girls, recently opined that Q followers should seek counseling for their mental health. The House introduced a resolution condemning Q as a fringe political conspiracy theory, while the Daily News and USA Today splashed big articles on their front pages decrying Q as an insidious dark force, radicalizing Americans.

Maybe Q is all wrong. But when the combined forces of the mainstream media and Democrats tell us to avert our eyes, absolute obedience may be a mistake.

A common theme of the attacks on Q is that it promotes a crackpot belief that powerful people abuse and traffic children. “Billing itself as methodically rooting out a secret nationwide cabal of Democratic leaders who traffic in children for sexual purposes – an accusation with no basis in reality – Q appeals to many ordinary Americans, including people on the political left and right, in a polarized age in which people often see those on the other side politically as despicable human beings,” wrote USA Today.

Q responded to USA Today with a scathing accusation: “Corrupt. Controlled. Enemies of the Republic.” (Note: If you are new to Q, please read my article “An Introduction to Q” and my other Q articles here.) To prove his point, Q then asked, “How is blackmail used?” and proceeded to list almost 100 politicians – both Democrats and Republicans – already charged with sex crimes against children.

Here is a small sample of Q’s list:

Democratic Illinois State Representative Keith Farnham has resigned and was charged with possession of child pornography and has been accused of bragging at an online site about sexually molesting a 6-year-old girl.

Democratic Radnor Township Board of Commissioners member, Philip Ahr, resigned from his position after being charged with possession of child pornography and abusing children between 2 and 6 years old.

Democratic activist and BLM organizer, Charles Wade, was arrested and charged with human trafficking and underage prostitution.

Democratic Former Mayor of Hubbard, Ohio, Richard Keenan was given a life sentence in jail for raping a 4-year-old girl.

Democratic Former Mayor of Stockton, California, Anthony Silva, was charged with providing alcohol to young adults during a game of strip poker that included a 16-year-old boy at a camp for underprivileged children run by the mayor.

Republican state Senator Ralph Shortey was indicted on four counts of human trafficking and child pornography. In November 2017, he pleaded guilty to one count of child sex trafficking in exchange for the dropping of the other charges.

Republican Senator Strom Thurmond, a notable racist, had sex with a 15-year-old-black girl which produced a child.

Republican Committee Chairman Jeffrey Patti was arrested for distributing a video clip of a 5-year-old girl being raped.

Republican Councilman and former Marine Jack W. Garner was convicted of molesting a 13-year-old girl.

Democratic New York Congressman, Anthony Weiner, plead guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor as part of a plea agreement for sexted and sending Twitter DMs to underage girls as young as 15.

Clearly, even this brief excerpt of Q’s list shows that plenty of politicians have lots to hide. And, as Q suggested, powerful people who assault children are vulnerable to blackmail and may be extorted into a wide range of criminal activities, including treason.

There’s still so much we don’t know about Jeffrey Epstein and his blackmail activities. All those kingpins in politics, business, media, and academia who flocked to his residences were captured on hidden surveillance cameras. What services did they perform to keep their criminal actions secret? What conspiracies did they hatch to expand their access to children and foil efforts to bring them to justice?

To even ask these questions is to invite the scorn of the mainstream media, the Democratic presidential candidate, and many other well-established people. But Q encourages his followers to investigate evidence hidden by entrenched global crime syndicates, in order to find the truth.

Many Q followers have noticed that since the arrest of Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, there’s been a quick succession of raids that freed missing children. Did Maxwell give up the information that enabled the recent rescue of 25 missing children in Ohio, 8 children in North Carolina, and 39 children in Georgia? The media has ignored these sensational stories, but the facts may eventually come out.

Find Q at qmap.pub and qanon.pub and make up your own mind.

