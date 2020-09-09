President Trump needs to call out governors regarding mask orders

President Trump has done more for the American people than the last four presidents combined. He has followed the economic reality that existed since the founding, and President Calvin Coolidge’s quote well defines it: “The chief business of the American people,” he said, “is business.”

To that end, the president has done a spectacular job. He has reduced silly regulations that made it more difficult for American people to have jobs and for companies to thrive. He signed a bill that reduced the ridiculous rate of corporate taxes. He withdrew our country from the Paris climate accord that is based upon the phony science of climate change.

It’s perplexing that the president is not pushing back on the false science being shoved into the face of every American today (except in South Dakota, and to a lesser extent, Georgia) regarding the forced wearing of face masks.

Is it still patriotic to wear a mask, as the president said, even though evidence is overwhelming that COVID-19 is apparently a run-of-the-mill virus in a long line of many? This isn’t the black plague, as feckless bureaucrats and those who stand to make a fortune from the big lie are telling you.

Masks also aren’t the only thing between life and death as those vested interests want you to think. President Trump knows this. Redstate.com reports on an in-depth investigation of COVID testing and the lie of how dangerous and widespread the “scary” COVID really is.

Why the silence from the White House? Governors across the country are holding their constituents (not their servants, as many of them think) hostage to unilateral—and unconstitutional—dictates. Some Republicans are just as guilty as Democrats, so let’s dispense with the “Democrat mandate” nonsense. Republican governors love forcing you to wear masks, too.

Where is the president who said the country should be opened by Easter? He was right then; he’s not right about masks being patriotic.

Why don’t we hear about how masks not only don’t help, but are harmful to many people?

On top of that, what about CDC having to admit that this COVID virus, which was supposed to wipe out two-million Americans, actually resulted in about .005% of their guess?

That’s ten thousand deaths. CDC last week admitted that the true number of deaths that can be attributed to COVID alone is six percent of the total number of deaths being reported. While the virus appears to have been present in many other deaths (again, maybe), there’s no way to confirm its effect; therefore, it can’t be used as a standard one way or the other. True science would dismiss it as an unreliable variable.

And let’s not forget the occasional motorcycle death counted as COVID, or people signed up for testing who got tired of waiting for a test and left, who received notice that they tested positive. None of the numbers add up.

The evidence is out there for anyone who isn’t too lazy to look—we’ve been had. COVID-19 (scary-sounding, isn’t it?) is just another virus that happens to be dangerous to people mainly over 70 years old. What virus isn’t? The flu is, too; so is the common cold.

Governors Democrat and Republican are, for their own reasons (follow the money) insisting that people wear masks—no matter how worthless they are in stopping a virus. A thin film of porous cloth can’t do the trick. Most masks people wear prevent nothing, except an experience as a human being with dignity living in liberty.

Dr. Scott Atlas, President Trump's new coronavirus advisor from Stanford University, who questions the value of wearing masks, finally brings reason to the coronavirus discussion. He doesn’t parrot the tyrannical objectives of the other members who make up the White House task force. He actually looks at the facts and goes from there. Imagine that.

President Trump finally has a man advising him who doesn’t favor tyranny over science. The president needs to use his bully pulpit to call the 48 tiny tyrants to account.

What say you, Mr. President?

Joel Krogen is a Lutheran pastor fed up with lies and tyranny of officials abusing their authority to rob people of their dignity and independence. 1776preacher@gmail.com

