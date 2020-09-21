Poll shows that voters want president to do his job and nominate a Supreme Court justice

Democrats are forecasting doom for democracy and the republic if President Trump goes forward with his plan to nominate a new Supreme Court justice in the wake of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, weeks before the election. Here's some of the hysteria from Sen. Chuck Schumer:

"So many people's rights are at stake in this election," said Schumer. "If you care about all these rights, if you don't want big, powerful, wealthy special interests to turn the clock back 100 years, please, our fervent plea, our fervent wish, is that you call your senator."

And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

... Dems need to use "every tool at our disposal" to block a Senate confirmation hearing for any potential replacement nominated by President Trump. "We need to make sure we mobilize on an unprecedented scale to ensure this vacancy is reserved for the next president," she said. "We must also commit to using every procedural tool available to us to ensure that we buy ourselves the time necessary."

It's baloney. Not only is it an about-face from what Democrat were saying four years ago:

Not long ago, Joe Biden said that “the American people deserve a fully-staffed court of nine.”



We agree.



Fill the seat! pic.twitter.com/K8GpnAMEly — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 21, 2020

It's also what the voters want. The current Democratic stance is actually against the will of the American people. A new poll shows that American voters are requesting just that:

Most Americans, regardless of whether they are Republican or Democrat, believe the Senate should move forward with confirmation hearings for a Supreme Court Justice this year, a new poll says. The Marquette University Law School poll found 67% of respondents believed confirmation should proceed in 2020 while just 32% said the chamber should hold off. The survey was conducted between Sept. 8 to Sept. 15 — just days before the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg from cancer Friday evening. The poll did not suggest a strong partisan divide over the issue, with 68% of Republicans and 63% of Democrats holding that a nomination vote should take place. Independents supported going forward by a 71% margin.

And Ginsburg herself thought a president should do his job, too:

Ruth Ginsburg on Garland’s Confirmation in 2016:



“There’s nothing in the Constitution that says the president stops being president in his last year.”#TrishIntel https://t.co/JwqbiZNBWx — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) September 21, 2020

Her reasoning is impeccable.

Now, based on what happened in 2016, where Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell refused to hold a vote, based on the rules Democrats set before him, Democrats are insisting now that he hold off as he did earlier. That's nonsense, given that this was politics, and McConnell knew that the Democrats were in no mood to fight. He was teaching them a lesson with that maneuver — that if they wanted to make rules that benefited themselves in power at the time, they'd have to live by them when they didn't have the power, and back in 2016, as now, Democrats don't hold the power. Does anyone in his right mind think the Democrats would hold off if the roles were reversed? Did anyone notice the filthy, grotesque, mendacious spectacle they put on when Brett Kavanaugh was nominated for the Supreme Court? Politics ain't beanbag, as the Democratic machine pols like to say, and payback's a beach. See, Cocaine Mitch plays for keeps, forcing Democrats to live by the rules they wrote themselves.

So now a new Supreme Court nomination is moving forward, with President Trump expected to announce his pick at the end of the week. Democrats are screaming holy hell. Yet they're the ones who are in political jeopardy in doing this obstructionism. Here's a cold, dry observation from Kimberley Strassel, reminding them of the facts of life:

Democrats will take to every media outlet to claim it will be politically dangerous for GOP senators to move a nominee. The exact opposite is true. In 2018, 4 D senators lost their seats for opposing Kavanaugh: Heitkamp; Donnelly; McCaskill; Nelson. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 19, 2020

The more they tantrum, the worse it's going to be for them. Rather than do the hard work of trying to win back power, they expect Republicans to give it to them. Not in the age of Trump, pals. There's a reason they got Trump. Want more Trump? This is how you get More Trump (pax Instapundit).

They're cutting their own throats, and Republicans these days seem to know enough to stay out of their way.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot.