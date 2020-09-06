Politics will never get less evil unless good men get involved

Burke said evil triumphs when good men stay silent. Aristotle similarly said that when good people don't get involved in politics, they get government by bad people.

That's what has happened here in America, why evil has spread like leprosy across the face of the land. And make no mistake: it is evil that's spreading. To grasp this we need look no farther than the corner Planned Parenthood charnel house. When a society legitimizes babies getting turned into body parts for sale to the highest bidder — that's evil.

With notable exceptions (think Trump), the bad guys have taken over (think Deep State).

Burke had it right. The good men have stayed silent for various reasons, some good but most not, as in not wanting to bother, not wanting problems for their families, things might improve on their own, etc. Doesn't matter, really; the result is always the same when the worst take over.

Dysfunction. Corruption. Evil.

The only way we can ever get our country back is for good men to step up and get involved. A few can't do it, as the president can't do it by himself. It takes tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of us, getting into government, school districts, local politics, the whole schemer, all across America. Then and only then can we turn this around.

And we're the only ones who can do what needs to be done. Too many of our kids and grandkids were educated to think there's something fundamentally wrong with America. We know better, but just knowing isn't enough. We need to fight back in our homes by explaining the issues to our kids. We have to take back education, get honest people writing textbooks, put our kids into schools where they hear and study honest history, and rid ourselves of the vermin who have poisoned their young minds.

Once we take it all back, we have to stay there and not lapse back into comfortableness, trusting that things will somehow work out. Systems (think the Constitution) can provide guidelines, but they won't keep things honest; only people can do that. Good people.

You and me.