Pelosi’s malignantly narcissistic response to being caught at the salon

On Tuesday, Nancy Pelosi was outed as the Marie Antoinette of the Democrat party when a hair salon released footage showing Nancy flouting the very lockdown rules she insists others follow. On Wednesday, Pelosi made the whole situation worse when she “took responsibility” by claiming that she naively allowed the hair salon to inveigle her into “a setup.”

The last time a Democrat politician so blatantly tried to blame someone else for a moral failing was back in 1990, when Marion Barry, after he was caught smoking crack cocaine, said of his former girlfriend, “Bitch set me up . . . I shouldn't have come up here . . . goddamn bitch.” For Nancy Pelosi, being the third most powerful person in America means never having to say you’re sorry.

As the election nears, I keep coming back to the same line of thinking: Malignant narcissism means denying responsibility for anything negative you’ve done. The Democrat party and its members have internalized narcissism to the point at which nothing bad that they do is ever their fault.

For Democrats, as for all malignant narcissists, they can always throw the first punch with impunity; it’s only the counterpunch that is a mortal sin. In their own minds, they are always the victims of setups or of people evil or naive enough to respond to Democrat insults, defamation, violence, or chicanery.

If you want to understand the dynamics of Nancy Pelosi’s defamatory non-apology, a little back history is in order. First, Pelosi is fabulously wealthy, with Pelosi and her husband having a combined net worth estimated, at minimum, to be around $97 million. She lives in a home with a $24,000 refrigerator that holds $14 pints of ice cream. Second, Pelosi is 80 years old, which means she is in the high-risk category for the Wuhan virus.

The above facts mean that Nancy Pelosi could easily have paid someone to her home for the blow-out that Pelosi needs because she’s special – but that you, the ordinary person trapped in your home, may not have. These facts also mean that Nancy Pelosi, who’s insisted that everyone should wear a mask, should be super-paranoid about having anyone come near her.

But Pelosi didn’t want to turn her home into a hair salon and she seemingly isn’t that worried about coming into contact with people who might have the virus to which she’s so vulnerable. That’s why, on Monday, Pelosi went to a San Francisco salon to have her hair professionally washed and dried. Again, she needs to look nice; you don’t:

What Pelosi hadn’t counted on was the fact that the salon’s manager might resent seeing Pelosi using her salon. After all, Pelosi has aggressively been advocating (and California Democrats have even more aggressively been enforcing) such stringent Wuhan virus rules that the salon owner cannot conduct business at her salon. She’s going broke, but Pelosi gets to look pretty (well, pretty for Pelosi).

When Pelosi was first confronted with her hypocrisy, she had a flunky give a statement:

“The Speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements. This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment,” he said.

That Pelosi “always wears a mask” was obviously a lie, because the infamous video showed her maskless. Moreover, it strains credulity to believe that, seven months into the lockdown, Pelosi and her staff were that naïve about the rules.

An apology was in order. But people like Pelosi don’t apologize. The best that narcissists can do is issue “non-apology apologies,” things such as “I’m sorry you’re mad at me,” or “I’m sorry that you were foolish enough to think I was telling the truth.”

Pelosi, though, couldn’t even choke that out. Instead, she chose the Marion Barry strategy and went on the attack, defaming either the hairstylist or the salon owner for setting her up.

Here's Nancy Pelosi blaming the salon:



"As it turns out, it was a setup. I take responsibility for falling for a setup." pic.twitter.com/Udfl6G3g2G — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 2, 2020

You will not be surprised to learn that Erica Kious was not amused by Pelosi’s lies. Ms. Kious also believes that, between the lockdowns and her new notoriety, she can no longer work in San Francisco:

Amazing. The owner the salon where Nancy Pelosi went to get her hair done was just on Tucker.

pic.twitter.com/w2WqvRhpL3 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) September 3, 2020

The Wuhan virus has proven to be a clarifying experience in American politics. Trump started the process of stripping the hypocritical façade from the Democrats, showing them to be red of tooth and claw. The virus has finished the process.

Image: Pelosi’s narcissistic approach to taking responsibility. Screengrab from a shareable video.