One more reason that home schooling is growing

Over time, I have spoken to several parents who teach their kids at home. Over and over, I hear two primary reasons for their decision. First, we can't afford a private school. Second, we want to make sure that our kids get a round education,especially history.

Yesterday, I learned this:

Almost two-thirds of young American adults do not know that 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust, and more than one in 10 believe Jews caused the Holocaust, a new survey has found, revealing shocking levels of ignorance about the greatest crime of the 20th century. According to the study of millennial and Gen Z adults aged between 18 and 39, almost half (48%) could not name a single concentration camp or ghetto established during the second world war. Almost a quarter of respondents (23%) said they believed the Holocaust was a myth, or had been exaggerated, or they weren’t sure. One in eight (12%) said they had definitely not heard, or didn’t think they had heard, about the Holocaust.

How did this happen? I guess that this is what they've been taught in schools. What else could it be?

It wasn't always this way. Once upon a time, we taught students about World War II and how U.S. forces liberated concentration camps.

What are they teaching now? I don't know, but many young people between 18 and 39 have no clue about the Holocaust.

I guess that the 2020 election matters even more than I thought!

