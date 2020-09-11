On COVID, Democrats were the ones downplaying the crisis

The media and other Democrats, including all the ones writing Joe Biden's talking points, know that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the CDC, the U.N.'s WHO, most of the media including Bob Woodward, Biden himself, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel (a Biden adviser), Nancy Pelosi, Bill de Blasio, Andrew Cuomo, and the rest all downplayed the virus in January, February, and early March. Yet today, they are endlessly ripping President Trump for not scaring the public in early February.

They also ripped Trump for his early travel ban on China, calling it unnecessary and xenophobic. With few infections and zero deaths in the U.S. at the time, they said he was trying to change the subject from their bogus impeachment.

Here is what they were saying then:

Top disease official: Risk of coronavirus in USA is 'minuscule'; skip mask and wash hands Short of that, Fauci says skip the masks unless you are contagious, don't worry about catching anything from Chinese products and certainly don't avoid Chinese people or restaurants. "Whenever you have the threat of a transmissible infection, there are varying degrees from understandable to outlandish extrapolations of fear," Fauci said.

COVID-19: "No reason" not to go on cruise if you're young and healthy: Fauci Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, sought to assure Americans on Monday that it is safe to travel aboard a cruise ship "if you are young and healthy" but said he would advise the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions not to go on a cruise.

I would think journalists would tire of this as they seek to elect the corrupt, incompetent Biden.

How many books attacking Trump are going to be promoted by the sycophant media as they collude in this election?

When will Woodward and Bernstein report on all the crimes of Obama/Biden and the other bureaucrats who used the fake dossier and massive government personnel and resources as they sought to destroy Trump and elect the criminal Hillary? That is the crime and corruption that dwarfs Watergate. Woodward now is going at it again.

The fake story from The Atlantic, based on anonymous sources, is another piece of fiction that was regurgitated by Democrat campaign workers, posing as journalists, as if it were true in their unending effort to interfere in the election.

The media, including social media, is much more dangerous to the integrity of the election than anything the Russians, Chinese, or Iranians are attempting to do.

Adam Schiff, as he continually lied that he had evidence of Russian collusion when he didn't, is much more dangerous to the integrity of the election as he runs garbage witch hunt investigations. Maybe he could try to help the homeless in his home state of California as its economy collapses.

Maybe Glenn Kessler of the Washington Post and PolitiFact should fact-check whoever is writing Biden's talking points.

Because they are still lying about it.

