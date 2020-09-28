Omar political machine linked to ballot-harvesting, stuffed ballot boxes, and cash-for-votes in Minnesota -Project Veritas

Ever wondered why Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose far-left, anti-American politics ought to be enough to get her thrown out of office in a place like Minnesota, has such a safe congressional seat?

Project Veritas, led by James O'Keefe, has found the answer, and it's pretty repulsive. According to John Fund at National Review:

O’Keefe has uncovered what appears to be a massive ongoing voter-fraud scheme in Minneapolis. It is linked to the political machine of Ilhan Omar, the congresswoman from Minnesota’s fifth district (Minneapolis) and a close ally of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the U.S. House.

The unwitting star of the show caught on candid camera, Liban Mohamad, is what's known as a "ballot broker." He boasts of keeping hundreds of absentee ballots in his car and admits some are filled in by non-voters. Others are paid for. Some are the doing of Somali nationals bused in from elsewhere. And witnesses working with the local sheriff's office tie the incredible fraud most closely to the campaign chairman of Rep. Ilhan Omar, who uses the state's loose election laws to the hilt. Here's how ugly it is:

According to Fund:

Many people believe that Omar’s complete domination of the district’s politics is rooted in her machine’s ability to fool, seduce, or bribe members of her Somali community into committing voter fraud. Minnesota law forbids anyone from “ballot harvesting” more than three ballots in an election. So why does Liban Mohamed, a “ballot broker,” boast about having 300 ballots in his car from the August primary, many of them blank and some opened? “Money is everything,” he laughs on the video. Activists describe how people receive cash when they hand their absentee ballot over so it can be filled out. A. J. Awed, a Somali who was a losing candidate for city council in Minneapolis’s Ward 6, is shocked at the “corruption” he sees. He calls Omar’s machine “an alliance between [her] clan and the progressive Left.” A Somali political activist says the state’s Democratic Party knows all about the schemes. She describes how Somalis have long moved in from out of state and temporarily established residence and then voted on Election Day, with local campaign workers “vouching” for them. They then disappear and go back to their real homes and their normal lives. Now, with the loosening of mail-in ballot laws, cheating is even easier.

We already know that Omar's campaign finances are filthy, given the amount of personal enrichment from campaign funds that she's handed to her 'boyfriend' who's now her third husband.

She's also flouted U.S. immigration law and apparently married her brother, to get him into the U.S. the marriage-fraud way.

She's as anti-American as they come, given that American rule of law or any law requiring honesty or fairness does not serve her interests.

Now she's up to her neck in ballot-harvesting fraud corruption, using the unassimilated Somali community with no knowledge of democracy or rule of law as her vehicle.

The baffling thing is why she hasn't been arrested. She hasn't even been questioned in the press. Is her wokester stances and squad alliances protecting her? No one should be holding office who got in by fraud. That 'safe' seat she holds, in the wake of Minneapolis's riots is a red flag. Voters normally throw out public officials who allow a city to be set by radicals on fire. But fraud can fix that, and Omar knows all the ropes.

In light of the naked fraud described by the "ballot broker" directly implicating the Omar machine, it's time for a serious investigation, with consequences. Why is this fourth-world fraud going on? Why is she still walking around free?

Image credit: Project Veritas, screen shot via shareable YouTube video