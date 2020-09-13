Morocco, Sudan ... The preference cascade in the Middle East continues

In modern times, peace in the Middle East has been as sought after and as elusive as the medieval search for the formula to transmute base metals into gold. But now, thanks to President Trump’s revolutionary diplomacy, peace in the Middle East is nearing fruition. Were this happening on Obama’s watch, it would be the only thing the press would speak about for months, piling on accolade after accolade. Instead, laughably, the Democrat-run media are trying to do anything but admit to the miracle happening before our eyes.

Democrat politicians are also desperately trying to keep the American public from recognizing the miracle before them. Nancy Pelosi called Trump’s diplomatic successes a “distraction.” Biden, for his part, insisted that Trump had stumbled into peace “accidentally.” This Saturday, another distracting accident happened, when it emerged that is beginning to normalize its relationship with Israel.

We’ve written before about President Trump’s having broken out of the stale and failed “Middle East peace process” by creating an entirely different paradigm that sidelined the pesky Palestinians and focused on the region’s common enemy – Iran. This fresh approach allowed Trump to ignore the fiction of a two-state solution to which the Palestinians would never agree.

Instead of demanding that the Israelis make endless concessions to the Palestinians, Trump just trampled over them by moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and announcing Israel’s right to the Golan Heights. Or, as Charles Lipson more elegantly explains in his excellent article about the Bahrain deal:

By pulling back from direct military engagement in the Middle East while he promoted hardline opposition to Iran, Donald Trump has forced all Arab-Muslim states in the region to choose between appeasing the mullahs or making a common front against them. The Bahrain and UAE agreements with Israel show that they are choosing the latter option. It was Trump’s White House, not the State Department, behind those deals.

Trump gets the credit for forcing the Gulf States to see the benefits flowing from making peace with Israel. However, the speed with which the Gulf States are lining up comes from what Thomas Lifson described as a “preference cascade.” This is the type of paradigm shift that has one Arab Gulf state after another hastening to get the benefit that flows from a normalized and healthy political and economic relationship with Israel.

Democrats would never have wanted to see Trump be responsible for peace in the Middle East because it destroys their narrative. Having him be a peacemaker right before an election, though, is a complete disaster. The Democrats, therefore, are doing their best to denigrate Trump’s extraordinary accomplishment. Monica Showalter describes here how “the left is going haywire”:

Start with sleepy, befuddled Joe Biden, who’s been famously wrong about every single foreign policy issue, according to old swamp thing Robert Gates. For him, this baffling breakout in peace must have just...happened: Former Vice President Joe Biden acknowledged Thursday that President Donald Trump is making peace between Israel and several Arab states, but he said that he was doing so “accidentally.” “I think Trump is going to accidentally do something positive here, in terms of this issue of … other Arab states” making peace and establishing normal relations with Israel, Biden told a fundraiser hosted by the far-left J Street organization, as quoted by the Times of Israel.

For her part, Nancy Pelosi looked at the miracle of an unfolding peace in the Middle East and announced that Trump was just trying to distract attention from the Wuhan virus. Not unsurprisingly, this is the same wild-eyed lady who told people that the west coast’s fires, rather than resulting from forty years of terrible fire management due to environmentalist control over Sacramento, insisted that “Mother Earth is angry.”

If the Democrats were crazy before Saturday, they’re going to be requiring straitjackets and padded rooms after Saturday. Al Arabiya is reporting that Morocco wants to get on board the peace train, starting with establishing direct flights. Sudan is moving towards Israel, as well:

Israel and Morocco are set to announce direct flights as part of the next step in US efforts to facilitate normalization efforts between Israel and Arab states, according to Israeli Channel 12. The Channel 12 report also said Israel is currently in talks with Sudan regarding plans to send a humanitarian aid plane carrying much-needed assistance amid major flash floods.

Just two weeks ago, Edward M. Gabriel, an ambassador to Morocco during the Clinton presidency (plus the first year of George W. Bush’s presidency), said that Morocco would never normalize relations with Israel until the Palestinian situation was resolved. Gabriel was parroting the standard State Department view before Trump came on board.

What Gabriel didn’t realize is that Trump has resolved the Palestinian situation. Because the Palestinians refused to behave like adults, they no longer have a seat at the grown-up negotiating table. This is not an accident. Trump made this diplomatic miracle happen on purpose.

Image: The Grand Mosque of Casablanca in Morocco, by errammani abderrazak. CC BY-SA 4.0.