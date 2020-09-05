'Mr. Jones' a great film depicting how one brave man took on Stalin and his NYT toady, Walter Duranty

There is a film called Mr. Jones that is streaming now. It is the true story of Gareth Jones, a young journalist who bravely contradicted the odious liar Walter Duranty, the NYT Moscow bureau chief in the early 1930s, who was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his false reporting from Moscow regarding Ukraine.

Duranty had reported that all was well in the Ukraine, something that pleased both Stalin and the international left back home, including its media toadies at the New York Times. But Jones, against all odds, had traveled Ukraine, witnessed the mass starvation first hand and miraculously survived. Duranty covered up Stalin’s purposeful starvation of millions of people in Ukraine, the Holodomor. He was surely paid by Stalin for his cover-up. Jones’s story, denied by Duranty and then U.K. Prime Minister Lloyd George, was ultimately published by Hearst. Jones exposed the lies of Duranty and the NYT’s complicity on the project to deceive the world. Jones was ultimately killed by the Russian secret police before his thirtieth birthday.

The film is a gripping true story about the calculated evil perpetrated by tyrants like Hitler and Stalin. Stalin of course had many fans around the world including witless Utopians like the Hollywood communists and considerable sycophants in the press. Even George Orwell who was writing Animal Farm at the time, believed in the communist revolution. But as Brian Cates wrote, even the socialist Orwell did not intend for his novel to become an instructional manual.

There is much in the film that resonates today, most especially the contempt for common people that tyrants invariably exhibit, like the Democrats presently in Congress.

Image credit: Mr. Jones trailer on shareable YouTube, screen shot, enhanced with FotoSketcher.