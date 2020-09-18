Minneapolis is beginning to reckon with its disastrous Marxist policies

In June, the Minneapolis City Council proudly announced that it would be defunding and dismantling its police department as an unseemly institution of racism and white privilege. By July, the Minneapolis City Council began to approve substantial cuts to the police. By August, nearly 20% of Minneapolis police were in the process of retiring, and those who remain are tentative about policing. Crime in Minneapolis has skyrocketed. And just this week, two events occurred, one hilarious and one tragic.

The hilarious thing is that the same town council that proudly announced that it would abandon all societal norms and end policing in its community complained vigorously that the police were not doing their job by controlling crime. The tragic thing was a high school principal who, upon the occasion of a student's murder, gave an impassioned plea for a return to normalcy, something that would include a functioning police force and open schools.

The City Council got together on Tuesday, September 16 to discuss city business. The business that most occupied them was rising crime — especially murder in their respective districts:

Three months after voting to dismantle the Minneapolis police department, city council members there spent much of a business meeting on Tuesday complaining about an uptick in violent crime across the city. Several city council members told police chief Medaria Arradondo at the meeting that their constituents were concerned about increased criminal activity. City council members Lisa Bender, Steve Fletcher and Andrew Johnson led off the two-hour meeting with questions about the crime wave. All three of the council members voted on June 12 to abolish the police department in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. The trio also took part in a protest on June 7 in which they took a pledge to dismantle the police department. [snip] Fletcher told Arradondo during the city council meeting Tuesday that constituents told him that rank-and-file police officers were "not doing anything to prevent robberies" in a neighborhood called Marcy Holmes. He also decried "a significant increase in extremely dangerous and reckless driving." "I'd love to know a little more about what the robbery suppression work is and what are we doing what's been sort of a pattern in Marcy over the past six weeks?" Fletcher asked Arradondo.

The great thing about being a leftist is that you never have to say you're sorry. Because your plans are always aimed at creating a socialist utopia, you cannot be wrong. If reality deviates from that perfection, it must be someone else's fault.

However, much as one would like to laugh, the Democrats' embrace of manifestly insane policies has genuine consequences. The following video from a high school principal who cannot understand how quickly the world could spin out of control is heartbreaking.

Must watch: Powerful stuff from a Minneapolis public high school principal who is at the end of her rope. cc: @JoeBiden @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Z5eJCNUVKD — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 17, 2020

I have tremendous pity for that principal and the other principals assembled near her, all trying to figure out what went wrong. Still, I'm willing to bet that, right up until a few weeks ago, most of the principals assembled at that street corner to mourn a student's death were proud of their progressive support for BLM and its policies.

Many of them probably have virtue-signaling lawn signs right now. And most of them would rather set their own hair on fire than vote for Donald Trump and Republican Senators and representatives. I long to say to them, "A man reaps what he sows."

Minneapolis has been a true Blue city for decades. When the city's residents were allying practical Midwestern values with old-fashioned Democrat policies, it worked.

However, when the city's citizens embraced Marxism, they stepped onto that famous slippery slope. They can probably claw their way back, but that principal's bewilderment shows that they still have no idea which way is up.

My advice to them, although they won't want to hear it, is to vote Republican all the way. After all, that would be a change from a disastrous status quo and, in America's two-party system, there's no way it can be worse than what Minneapolis's residents have already done to themselves.

Image: Minneapolis high school principal (YouTube screen grab, augmented in Pixlr).