Keep Don Lemon talking and he’ll blow up himself

On Monday night, Don Lemon of CNN added his thoughts to the Supreme Court debate. It turns out that Don wants to blow up the system, or something like that. This is what he said:

During his nightly handoff with primetime colleague Chris Cuomo, Lemon floated a solution for the masses who are disenfranchised by both parties. "We're going to have to blow up the entire system," Lemon said. "I don't know about that," Cuomo reacted, who argued that Americans just have to vote. "You know what we're going to have to do?... You're going to have to get rid of the electoral college," Lemon continued. "Because the minority in this country get to decide who our judges are and who our president is. Is that fair?"

Well, I guess we know now why this man draws a million people to his nightly anti-Trump rant.

Someone should explain to Lemon that Bill Clinton and John F. Kennedy were not elected by any majority of the popular vote. They got a plurality but won because of the Electoral College. Al Gore and Hillary Clinton did not crack the magic 50% mark either.

Blowing up the Electoral College will end up blowing up the country. It will likely turn the U.S. into another democracy with lots of political parties and chaos.

The good news is that the U.S. won't get blown up but the Lemon show may be when CNN's ownership realizes that they could attract more viewers with a different host.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.

Image: Ted Eytan, MD