It has started: Bill Maher kicks off bid to make Amy Coney Barrett look like a religious nut

Left-wing television host Bill Maher has wasted no time in going the low road, branding President Trump's expected Supreme Court nominee, distinguished law professor and Seventh Circuit Appeals Court Justice, Amy Coney Barrett, as a 'f***ing nut.'

“We’ll be saying this name a lot, I’m sure, because she’s a f—ing nut,” he said. “Religion. I was right about that one too,” he continued. “Amy Coney Barrett, Catholic. Really Catholic, I mean really, really Catholic. Like speaking in tongues. Like she doesn’t believe in condoms which she has in common with Trump because he doesn’t either. I remember that from Stormy Daniels.” “So she’s gonna be on the court. RBG’s laying in state. Trump visited RBG’s casket. When he walked in, everybody went ‘boooo’. And of course all the ass kissers around Trump, they told him, ‘No sir, they’re saying ‘coup, coup,'” Maher said. “It’s so funny but we’re losing our country.”

Class was never his strong suit. And 'unhinged' is just a Tuesday for him.

But what he's doing is getting the ball rolling for the ongoing leftist narrative, that Amy Coney Barrett is a nut. With his sizable audience, he has a very big voice for for narrative-setting.

Pretty much all of the left is marching in lockstep to this narrative, bunching up to make Coney Barrett's faithful adherence to Roman Catholicism, the largest professed religius in the U.S., encompassing 21% of the population, into something that's purely for nuts. Be a Catholic, head for the margins of human society is the message. Polite people don't do Catholic. Don't let Amy get all those Catholic cooties on you. Funny how no one says that of an atheist or am Episcopalian...

It's disgusting.

It seems that for the left, they've got no boyfriends to throw sex harassment charges at her with, as they tried with Kavanaugh, and in any case, they've been to that well twice before. Therefore all they have to grasp at in the life of this spotless judge is making her Catholicism the issue.

Funny, they didn't seem to have this problem at the confirmation hearings of Sonia Sotomayor, Antonin Scalia, Sam Alito, Anthony Kennedy or even Brett Kavanaugh. It's just Barrett whose Catholicism is all of a sudden a problem.

"The dogma lives loudly within you," sneered Sen. Dianne Feinstein to Barrett a couple years earlier. Maher is far from the only one pushing this outrageous line of thinking. Here are a few headlines from around the press: Amy Coney Barrett: spotlight falls on secretive Catholic group People of Praise - The Guardian Notable & Quotable: Durbin to Amy Comey Barrett: ‘Do You Consider Yourself an Orthodox Catholic?’ - WSJ Opinion pages ABC News suggests link between Christian group and 'The Handmaid's Tale' during Amy Coney Barrett report - Fox News, dated Sept. 25 As U.S. Supreme Court nomination looms, a religious community draws fresh interest - Reuters The bombshell consequences of Amy Coney Barrett --Ruth Marcus/Washington Post

Even the leftwing National Catholic Reporter thinks Catholicism is controversial:

Amy Coney Barrett, controversial Catholic, re-emerges as potential Supreme Court pick -Religion News Service/National Catholic Reporter

Which shows you how far things have gone downhill.

They've got nothing but good references, a sterling record, and fine character reports, That is why they've suddenly decided that Catholicism, and its 51 million adherents in the U.S., is reason enough to keep someone off the Supreme Court.

Image credit: Rachel Malehorn, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0