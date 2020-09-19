Ginsberg’s death makes 2020 the election for all the marbles

With the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg at age 87, the 2020 election had officially become the campaign for all the marbles. In my lifetime, I cannot think of an election where the existence of America, as founded, is as critically on the line.

She had a rare legal mind, which I wish she would have used for the strengthening of America, rather than the undermining the country. That said, I wish her no ill.

With Ginsberg’s death, the question now is whether the Senate vote on a President Trump-chosen replacement before the November election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated that the coming nominee to replace her will get a vote before the Senate. Of course, the question becomes which GOP senators will challenge the process? Alaska Senator Barbara Murkowski has already indicated that she believes it is fair to vote for the nominee after the election (no surprise). Susan Collins, who represents Maine, is up for reelection in a traditionally blue state, and Lamar Alexander, although he hails from Tennessee, a red state, has decided not to seek reelection. The smart money on Mitt Romney is that he will take an opportunity to stab President Trump in the back and will therefore be a 'no' vote for a nominee, whomever the nominee is. We’ll see.

Besides this new campaign issue of Trump choosing another conservative Supreme Court Justice, Americans will consider the Constitutional abuses during the Wuhan virus, riots in the aftermath of blacks dying during violent interactions with police and calls by liberal mayors and governors to defund the police, when they enter the voting booth. How symbolic that when Americans will literally be choosing between the law and lawlessness, they will be deciding on which president will define the Supreme Court for at least the next generation.

Ironically, Ginsberg’s legal achievements in the American Civil Liberties Union and as a Supreme Court Justice, played a part in bringing this country to where it is today. And paradoxically in an era of “wokeness,” Americans from every race, creed and color have awakened to the level of corruption present in federal, state and local governments without the former distractions of Hollywood and professional sports like the NFL, MLB and NBA. We are truly at a crossroads in the history of this country. Will the nation turn away from the radicalism championed by Ginsberg and her ilk or will we continue down this path?

Buckle up, put on a helmet and mouth guard, for the next 45 days will be interesting times indeed.

Dex Bahr is the author of the book, No Christian Man is an Island. He is also a freelance writer and lecturer.

Image credit: Ted Eytan, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0