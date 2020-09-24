First Fidel and now Diaz-Canel... but the anti-U.S. message is the same

As expected, the Cuban selected by Raul Castro to play the role of President of Cuba spoke to the UN. His name is Miguel Diaz-Canel, and he blasted the U.S. This is a sample from the speech:

“While the U.S. government is ignoring the call to combine efforts to fight the pandemic and it withdraws from the W.H.O. [World Health Organization], Cuba, in response to requests made to it, and guided by the profound solidarity and humanistic vocation of its people, is expanding its cooperation by sending over 3,700 cooperation workers distributed in 46 medical brigades to 39 countries and territories hit by COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus],” Díaz-Canel said. “In this sense, we condemn the gangster blackmailing by the U.S. to pressure the Pan-American Health Organization so as to make that regional agency a tool for its morbid aggression against our country,” he continued. “As usual, the force of truth shall do away with lies, and facts and protagonists shall go down in history as they should. Cuba’s example shall prevail.”

Well, some people correctly refer to those medical brigades as "slave labor." In other words, these doctors are nothing but a pathetic stunt to earn foreign exchange to a regime starving for hard currency.

Not long after Diaz-Canel's speech, President Trump was in Miami and made life more difficult for the regime. The Treasury Department announced new rules restricting Cuba-origin alcohol and tobacco products and prevent travelers from attending or organizing certain professional meetings or conferences in Cuba.

One of these days Diaz-Canel will figure out that President Trump has a lot more options to play than Cuba does. It couldn't happen to a more despicable and corrupt leftist regime!

