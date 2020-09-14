American Thinker has run several articles like this one about Dr. Anthony Fauci's political bias (which is his right). But the Miami Herald published an article that was aimed at undermining President Trump, which actually contains compelling evidence that Fauci's bias or ignorance is affecting what he is telling the American people about COVID-19. In the article "Dr. Fauci: 'I have to disagree' with Trump on coronavirus," the author writes:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, disagreed on Friday with President Donald Trump's assertion that the country is "rounding the corner" on the coronavirus pandemic. "I really do believe we're rounding the corner," Trump said during a White House briefing on Thursday. He added that newweekly cases have gone down by 44% since July. "I'm sorry, but I have to disagree with that because if you look at the thing that you just mentioned, the statistics, Andrea, they're disturbing," Fauci told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell on Friday. "We're plateauing at around 40,000 cases a day and the deaths are around 1,000.

From his interview with Andrea Mitchell Friday, the Herald quotes Fauci as stating, "We're plateauing at around 40,000 cases a day and the deaths are around 1,000."

In fact, he is very wrong: the average daily new cases for the past week have been 34,506, 14% less than Fauci's 40,000 number, and the average daily deaths for the past week have been 741, a full 26% less than Fauci's 1,000. More significant, do these graphs of weekly average new cases (blue graph) and deaths (red graph) from Statnews look like we're "plateauing"?

Fauci has a right and obligation to express his views about the current situation and the future risks, but he should not mislead the public about the facts.