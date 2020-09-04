Cuomo is getting desperate

How are things going, Governor Cuomo? How desperate are you these days?

We learned that Cuomo said this:

“He better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York. New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him,” the Democrat said, all but threatening the commander-in-chief. But Cuomo -- who, like Trump, hails from Queens -- wasn’t done. “He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City, people don’t want to have anything to do with him.”

Sounds like a desperate man to me!

Of course, Cuomo is facing the political equivalent of an Aroldis Chapman fastball around your head.

On one hand, New York faces a huge budget deficit of about $30 billion.

On the other hand, the Trump administration is going to cut some federal aid for defunding the police or acting like "anarchist cities".

My guess is that the one who is going to need a lot of bodyguards is Andrew Cuomo. He is the one in deep trouble.

Image: NY MTA