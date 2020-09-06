Conservatives are finally taking on the transgender lobby

I shouldn’t have to say this, because it ought to be obvious about all adults, but I believe in reality. Reality says that some boys and girls grow up feeling disconnected from their bodies. In the 1970s, the almost trendy “disconnection” was anorexia, which saw young people, mostly girls, believe that their healthy bodies were fat and then starved themselves to death. Society viewed that as a problem. However, at the dawn of the third decade of the 20th century, the trendy form of body dysphoria is “transgenderism” -- and the left is urging society to embrace this dangerous madness.

Young people, often encouraged by their teachers, their peers, or even their parents, announce that they’re in the wrong body and that their body should be that of the opposite sex. Boys who are boys down to the last atom of their DNA announce that they’re girls, while girls with strictly female DNA insist that they’re boys.

Some of these young people really may have a hormonal imbalance (and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if there weren’t a connection to their mothers having taken the Pill for years before getting pregnant, altering the mothers’ hormonal makeup). The logical thing to do would be to give these children or teens hormones aligned with the biological sex.

It’s also inevitable that many of these young people have psychological reasons for their disassociation from their bodies. They would benefit from psychiatric intervention to help them come to terms with their physical reality.

What these unhappy children do not need is to have society strongly confirm these breaks from reality to the point at which it damages vulnerable young people. This is especially true because, for most children, feeling like or pretending to be a member of the opposite sex, goes away if the children are left alone, rather than pushed to embrace a temporary feeling or fantasy.

Children do not need to have puberty-blocking hormones that can do lasting damage to their bodies. They also do not need to have their bodies filled with the hormones of the opposite sex, something that again causes lasting damage. Children who suffer from hormone manipulation end up with cancer, heart disease, and irreversible sterility.

What’s equally important is that these young people should not be fast-tracked into body-mutilating surgery. Cutting into healthy bodies to remove external genitalia to create a simulacrum of the opposite sex ought to get physicians banned from practicing, instead of celebrated.

But that’s not how the Democrat party and its fellow travelers on the left roll. Instead, for at least a decade, the Democrats have made pushing transgenderism one of their top priorities. It started at the grassroots, but has worked its way up to the party – so far up that both Joe Biden and Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, are pushing for the Equality Act:

This bill prohibits discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity in a wide variety of areas including public accommodations and facilities, education, federal funding, employment, housing, credit, and the jury system. Specifically, the bill defines and includes sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity among the prohibited categories of discrimination or segregation. The bill expands the definition of public accommodations to include places or establishments that provide (1) exhibitions, recreation, exercise, amusement, gatherings, or displays; (2) goods, services, or programs; and (3) transportation services. The bill allows the Department of Justice to intervene in equal protection actions in federal court on account of sexual orientation or gender identity. Protections against discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin shall include protections against discrimination based on (1) an association with another person who is a member of such a protected class; or (2) a perception or belief, even if inaccurate, that an individual is a member of such a protected class. The bill prohibits the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 from providing a claim, defense, or basis for challenging such protections. The bill prohibits an individual from being denied access to a shared facility, including a restroom, a locker room, and a dressing room, that is in accordance with the individual's gender identity.

The Act finishes what Justice Gorsuch started, by making so-called “transgender” people – that is, people with mental or hormonal imbalances – a protected class. The Equality Bill would ensure that this deeply unhappy person would get to share the restroom with your daughter:

The American Principles Project is preparing a $4 million digital ad campaign to show what kind of things Biden is pushing:

The world is not a Democrat fantasy land. It is a very real place in which the Democrats’ chronic reality denial has real and damaging consequences at both the micro and the macro level. Whether Biden’s encouraging a young boy to mutilate his body or assuring everyone that his Chinese sponsor is not a threat, he’s endangering America. Neither he nor his political party is fit to take control of this country.

Image: “It’s Ma’am” video screengrab