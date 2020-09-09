Chicago’s leniency for murderers ends as well as you’d think it would

I’m a big believer in remorse, repentance, and redemption. This means that people who are genuinely contrite – and who have paid for whatever wrongdoing they did – can be forgiven. The left, which always likes shortcuts for those it characterizes as oppressed, prefers instantly to forgive these downtrodden anti-heroes, no matter how heinous their conduct, without expecting anything from them.

That attitude may explain why Chicago’s Cook County prosecutors gave a pass to Steven Davis in 2019 when he was charged with murder. It was a surprise only to leftists that Davis later murdered another person in cold blood this July, a story that’s now getting reported.

The report illustrates perfectly the wisdom behind Dennis Prager having said over the years, “If you are kind to the cruel, you will be cruel to the kind.” The Chicago Sun-Times tells the tragic tale of the pointless death of Be-Rasheet Mitchell, 21, an up-and-coming architect who wanted to make the world a better place:

Cook County prosecutors allege 18-year-old Steven Davis fatally shot Be’Rasheet Mitchell, 21, in the 200 block of East 107th Street on July 16. Authorities say Mitchell was trying to defend his sister — Davis’ girlfriend — during a domestic incident when the shooting happened. Mitchell, who was pursuing a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, was shot once in the abdomen and died the next day at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. On his LinkedIn profile, he said his “passion in life” was “to invest my skills back into the community in order to improve quality of life for people struggling in my community as well as others like it.” Chicago police detectives arrested Davis in Galesburg about two weeks after Mitchell was killed. Davis was charged with murder and is being held without bail in the Cook County Jail. Davis was charged with murder in another high-profile case in the northern suburbs last year, but those charges were reduced.

Mitchell’s father fully understood how a weak government, unwilling to take a stand, betrayed his son:

“It shouldn’t have happened. It shouldn’t have happened,” Mitchell’s father, Manuel Mitchell, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Now I just hope that he gets what he deserves. Knowing his past record and this, it just seems like people seem to slip through the holes in some cases like this, and I don’t want to see that happen. “He needs to spend the rest of his days in jail, thinking about what he did.”

It’s an unbearably tragic story. I think that the appropriate way to end it is with a reminder from Dennis Prager about why the death penalty is a way to respect, not demean, human life:

Prager is not arguing for the casual death penalties imposed in North Korea, China, Iran, or other totalitarian countries. In despotic countries, murder is handed out for offending the state, having sex with the wrong person, or multiple other statist crimes that do not involve taking a life. Moreover, none of those countries have the due process protections America has.

Without knowing the details of either murder in which Davis was involved, I’m not arguing here for the death penalty. I’m saying only that the initial decision to be kind to Davis, a person who proved to be a cruel psychopath, ended up being a heartbreaking bit of cruelty to a young man who seemed kind and full of promise.