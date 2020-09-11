Bob Woodward pulls out an old trick to down Trump

The fake news media are so empty of imagination now that they have resorted to rerunning old fake news about President Trump. Bob Woodward's latest scoop is that Mr. Trump downplayed the virus scare scenarios this spring to prevent panic .

That struck me not as "news," but "olds" — the same fake scandal the media furiously played up in early April about Peter Navarro's worst-case scenario memos. Trump addressed all this at the time, explaining that he got a lot of contradictory and scary information and wanted to avoid panic . What else was he to do?

As it turned out, Navarro and others predicting over 1 million American dead were way off. The latest count of excess deaths, our best measure of real virus-related deaths, is thankfully coming to a conclusion. Total deaths by end of next month will be in the 200,000 range, and that number is largely the fault of idiot Democrat governors pushing infected patients into nursing homes .

What's coming next week? Trump and prostitutes urinating on a Moscow hotel bed?

TV rerun season used to be in late summer. The new programs came in the fall, but maybe not anymore. That may even give Joe Biden an idea — don't show up to the debates, but just send the networks a VHS of him in 2008 with Sarah Palin.

Frank Friday is an attorney in Louisville, Ky.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.