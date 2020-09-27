Billionaires Bezos and Bloomberg turn their pages over to the defense of socialism

Bloomberg News, which is published in the Washington Post, put out an amazingly shoddy article on why the vast majority of Venezuelan-Americans are planning to vote for Donald Trump. It was little more than talking points to boost Joe Biden. Which pretty much left the Venezuelans out of it. All that was left was an ad for Joe Biden's socialism.

The Bloomberg article ran the Washington Post headline of:

Florida’s Venezuelan Diaspora Sees Trump as Best, Flawed Hope

Flawed. Oh really? Right there you know there are going to be a lot of wet noodles.

Yet that doesn't explain the gargantuan pro-Trump rallies have blown through in Doral, Florida's Little Venezuela, or the rising support from Latinos drawn to Trump that has put Biden to shame. Instead of interview those Venezuelans for their reasons why, all the Bloomberg reporter could bring himself to do was quote the tiny number of Venezuelan expatriates who didn't like Trump, or who were grudgingly voting for Trump, as if it was a bitter pill, allowing them scads of column inches to carp about all the reasons Trump was supposedly bad.

It was nothing but an in-kind campaign contribution. And as for the socialism-scarred Venezuelans who favor Trump by a big margin? Well, 'socialism' got a brief mention as an aside, way down near the bottom.

To read that piece, you'd think Venezuelans simply hated Trump but for some reason were conducting these big Trump rallies and voting for him en masse and somehow had a nickname in Doral -- 'MAGAzolanos' for who knows what reason.

Who cares about them? Hey, let's talk about the few Democrats among them who aren't, or the Trump voters who are holding their nose. The biased reporter, with zero interest in his topic, had a narrative to get out, directed by someone, probably someone above. And don't think that Bloomberg and Bezos don't take a significant interest in what runs on their wires and pages.

This is Mike Bloomberg's newswire, after all, and its pieces are running in Jeff Bezos's paper, promoting essentially a defense of socialism and a campaign ad for Joe Biden because they hate Trump. Two billionaires who just can't get enough of the socialism Because Trump, so the views of Venezuelans were to be ignored, even when they were the topic of the story.

How bad was it? Well, look at the three Venezuelans quoted.

First, the one who claims Trump is the same as Chavez:

“It’s not that I’m happy with my candidate,” Camejo said. “Many times I see him on television and it’s like watching Chavez: It’s crazy, but it’s entertaining.”

Here's Mister Lukewarm:

Di Geronimo said that after enduring rampant food shortages in Venezuela, he sees America’s troubles as relative, even in a pandemic year. And he said choosing Biden would be a gamble. “At least I know Trump,” he said.

There's also this one, apparently claiming that roving, looting, rioting Republican mobs are the problem:

“Venezuelans who don’t like Trump are afraid to say it publicly because of the things they lived through back home,” said Andressen, who supports Biden. “Many are scared.”

The Bloomberg man also quotes an egghead political scientist to say that both Venezuela and the U.S. have lost democratic freedoms, so no huge difference, really.

Since Bloomberg and Bezos don't want the truth to get out as to why Venezuelan-Americans are going wholesale for Trump, and prefer to put out the Joe Biden talking points instead, here's the reality from the Venezuelans I know:

Number one, Venezuelans hate socialism. When Trump says 'America will never be a socialist country,' he's won their hearts right there. Because anyone who lives with that hellish setup, now being promoted by the most important Democrats advising Biden, knows that it's way worse than advertised and that it never ends well. Socialism fails every time it's tried, and for those who experienced it firsthand, it's the most creeping baleful thing in the universe. Here is my own description of what life was like in Venezuela in late 2005, when I went there.

Far from Trump resembling Chavez, it's Democrats who resemble Chavez.

Who's promoting socialism by name, for one? Democrats. Look no further than Bernie Sanders, de facto author of the Biden party platform, and green energy advisor Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both of whom pointedly refused to condemn Nicolas Maduro as a corrupt dirty dictator..

Who's promising all the free stuff, the way Hugo used to do? Democrats. Free education, free washing machines, free medical care, free student debt. That's right, just like Hugo.

Who's delivering blackouts, out in California for starters, just like they have in Caracas? That's right, Democrats. Google 'blackouts, and sure enough, two places pop up today: Venezuela and California.

Whose plan to 'correct' capitalism is to offer subsidies? That's right, Democrats, just as Hugo used to do.

Who's idea of further correcting the supposed flaws of capitalism is to pick winners and losers over free markets? That's right, Democrats, following in the footsteps of Caracas.

Who's all big for rigging elections so that just one party can get elected, the way it goes in blue states? The party of destroying the electoral college, harvesting ballots, keeping ballots from being secret, and stacking the courts? Like Hugo, Like Democrats.

Who's in favor of one set of laws for the socialist ruling elites and another for the little people? Maybe Nancy Pelosi at the beauty parlor can explain that one.

Who's big on destroying history?

A few months ago, a Venezuelan-American woman issued her warning to voters about the toppling of statues, a pet cause of the Democrats and their Antifa and BLM allies. Remember her? Twitter seems to have banned her video but there's still a transcript:

ELIZABETH ROGLIANI: Why do I even worry about some silly little statues coming down or some silly little street names changing? Why do I care?



It is because the last time I didn't care about this, I was a teenager. I have already lived through this thing when I was living in Venezuela. Statues came down -- Chavez didn't want that history displayed. And then he changed the street names. Then came the [school curricula]. Then some movies couldn't be shown, then certain TV channels, and so on and so forth.



You guys think this can't happen to you, I've heard it so many times. But always be on guard. Never believe something can't happen to you. You've got to defend your country and your society or it will be destroyed.



We didn't believe it could happen to us. Most Venezuelans --Cubans warned us-- and we were like, "This is Venezuela, we know about freedom. That's not going to happen here." Yet it happened. And there are literally a lot of people wanting to destroy the U.S.

Venezuelans know that socialism in reality, despite its pretty promises, leads to poverty, disrespect for rule of law, criminals with no fear of arrest running rampant, food and everything other good shortages, dry faucets, zero freedom of ideas, no secret ballot, no electricity, political prisoners, turba mobs, torture, impunity, massive corruption, nomenklaturas, cronyism and flight. That's why they want nothing to do with Democrat promises, been there, done that. They know that riots are a socialist technique.

Oh, and it probably hasn't escape a lot of them that the founders of Black Lives Matter, which is out there rioting on behalf of Democrats, in a bid to blackmail Americans into voting for them, seem to have gotten some of their Marxist training ... in Caracas.

Been there, done that.

The fact of the matter is, Democrats are the Hugo Chavez plagiarizers, and billionaires playing propaganda games are their enablers. If someone could go out and interview some real Venezuelans for what they think, they could put this dishonest reporting to shame.

Image credit: James Duncan Davidson, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0