Biden is the Real Hypocrite on Supreme Court Justice Nominations

Here is a quick History lesson:

On June 25, 1992, Biden argued on the Senate floor that if there was a Supreme Court vacancy, “President Bush should consider following the practice of a majority of his predecessors AND NOT, AND NOT name a nominee until after the November election is completed.”

Biden went even further by stating, the Senate Judiciary Committee should “seriously consider NOT scheduling confirmations hearings on the nomination until after the political campaign season is over.”

Of course, Biden changed his position in 2016 for Merrick Garland, hence the hypocrisy.

Biden stated at the time, “I made it absolutely clear that I would go forward with a confirmation process as [Senate Judiciary] chairman, even a few months before a presidential election if the nominee were chosen with the advice, and not merely the consent, of the Senate, just as the Constitution requires.”

Now (September 18, 2020), Biden says, "Let me be clear: that the voters should pick the President and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider."

In doing so, Biden reverses his 2016 stance and resumes his 1992 position.

As a practical matter, we all know there must be a ninth Supreme Court Justice before November 3rd. The democrats have made it clear that they will try to steal the election with mail-in ballots. In August of this year, Hillary Clinton told Biden, “Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out.”

The Supreme Court may very well decide who will be president. A 4-4 tie would be a crisis for our country.

In the background of all this, the Left is conducting political terrorism against those who either agree with ‘the 2016 Biden’ or recognize, like Mitch McConnell, that the party controlling the Senate is an important factor and “you have to go back to [the] 1880s to find the last time a Senate controlled by a party different from the president filled a vacancy on the Supreme Court that was created in the middle of a presidential election year.”

On Friday, Reza Aslan tweeted, “If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down” (Why do I think Twitter won’t suspend Reza?).

Again, on the same day, MSNBC legal analyst, Neal Katyal, said that the Democrats should think about “increasing the size of the Supreme Court in a Biden administration.”

Well, that is nice: The Democrats are issuing calls for political violence and court-packing.

And we thought the Left acted crazy for Brett Kavanaugh.

At least we know for sure who the adults in the room are.