Armageddon at the Supreme Court

Today, President Trump will announce his nominee for the Supreme Court. In the meantime, the Democrats have proposed changing the rules on the Supreme Court nomination process and to limit the term from lifetime to 18 years. This is just one of many tactics that will be used by Democrats over the coming weeks.

The Democrats know how much trouble they are in. Over eight years, President Obama took the progressive movement to the heights it was unable to reach in the 50 years prior. President Trump has singlehandedly dismantled all that destructive work. Now with the third Supreme Court justice to be nominated and the strong possibility that there could be another in the next four years, these judges will continue to destroy the Marxist socialist party’s hopes of fundamentally changing America. Our way of life, our exceptionalism, our religious freedoms, our system of taxation, our legislative process, our freedom of speech, freedom to bear arms, will all be threatened and doomed to destruction if the socialist agenda moves forward.

The Democrats continue to push for socialized medicine, gaining more social control, and make critical changes to Medicaid and Social Security while increasing the number of people who are dependent on the government for their existence. They continue to push for social control over our schools and educational system, taking education out of the hands of parents and local districts and putting it in the hands of the federal government. The Democrats also favor a globalist perspective in which global warming holds precedence over the well-being of the American people. The economy is going to take third or fourth place after the priority of global warming and billions of dollars will be wasted to pay for this agenda.

But none of this will be achieved if they cannot count on a Supreme Court legislating in their favor as opposed to determining right or wrong as it relates to the Constitution of the United States of America. There are only two things that can save America. First: God and the instruments of God, His people. We must be collaborators with Him in the saving of America. We can't sit back and say, ‘God, wake me up when it's all over.’ God is expecting us to pick up the sword (not literally) and fight for what is right in His eyes. President Trump just needs to stay at His side and we need to stand with the President. He can't do it alone; we can't do it without God, and we can't do it if we're unwilling to fight.

Today, at 5:00 p.m., we will know who President Trump has nominated for the Supreme Court. We need to pray for her strength to endure and be bold in the fight for our God-given country and our God-given exceptionalism. We need to be prayerful; we need to be bold; we need to be unwavering; we need to be unashamed; and we need to be the Great Generation that has collaborated with God to save America.

Dan Celia is president and CEO of Financial Issues Stewardship Ministries, Inc., and host of the nationally syndicated radio and television program “Financial Issues,” heard daily on more than 660 stations across the country, reaching millions of households on several TV networks, including FISM-TV. Visit www.financialissues.org

Image: Pixabay