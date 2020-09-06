Antifa's violent, organized tactics are getting exposed

Based on the arrest photos of apprehended Antifa rioters, the impression is out there that the group is little more than a bunch of extremist fringe crazies.

Sadly, it's not so.

Report after report shows that Antifa is highly organized, in its rioting, its killing, and its press coverage.

It's shocking, really. This account from SurvivalBlog, by J.D., someone who went to several of Antifa's riots, describes all the security that Antifa and Revolutionary Communist Party (RevCom, or RCP) coevals put into their operations. Based on his account, Antifa and RCP appear to be the same thing:

The first one I attended was on the University of Michigan campus. The protest was rather large, about 1,500 people. What I found interesting was that the first speaker pointed out that “allies from RevCom/ANTIFA” were present, just to provide “logistical support” including medical and security teams. The local RevCom leader got up and explained how to find the medics (Large red or green crosses) and explained that security was “circulating among the crowd” for safety. That was an ominous statement, as I’ll point out later. I began moving through the crowd and quickly spotted several security team members, obviously watching the crowd for anyone who wasn’t clapping or cheering along. It’s important to note that these protests require 100% ideological agreement or they will approach you and become confrontational, so I made sure I was chanting along. I noticed almost immediately that despite the man who said he was the RevCom leader, a young man named Ethan, that I would later have many interactions with, was actually in charge. He is a security team leader within the ANTIFA organization. The biggest observation from the first protest was that despite the claims that they aren’t organized, they are highly organized by a central organization. Ethan and his security/medical team have been at every protest I’ve attended in Michigan, including one at the Capitol an hour away. They use the ubiquitous BaoFeng Handi-talkie radios to communicate.

The creepy security followed him everywhere. He had to change costumes a few times to get away from their "security" surveillance. Photographs were forbidden, rioters were supposed to riot on cue without taking pictures, picture-taking was the province of the party elite. The same rioters, and riot leaders turned up in different cities, same people every time. When one group of protestors didn't want Antifa to hijack their protest, Antifa's "security" came anyway, undercover. They followed people. They made threats. And this was just a garden variety of groups in Michigan with its riots directed from someone above.

The big league is Portland, where rioters marked their 100th night of rioting, and chased the city's leftist mayor, Ted Wheeler, from his condo after organizing to try to burn it down, with all the residents in it. They've made Portland a hellhole.

And it turns out they're not just creepy stalkers and "security," some are actual killers. The latest news from Portland is that Antifa's denizens stalked and shadowed young Aaron Danielson, who was murdered in cold blood by "100% Antifa" Michael Reinoehl, who was later rubbed out by the Portland cops as he resisted arrest upon apprehension. This account here shows how Reinoehl laid in wait behind a thin but concealing barrier, gun held in two hands, for his target to walk by, in what appears to be a very strong instance of premeditated murder, or assassination. According to PostMillennial:

Homicide Detective Rico Beniga wrote in the affidavit that Reinoehl “conceals himself, waits and watches” for the men to pass him before he follows them and shoots them. Investigators added that it looks like Reinoehl held his gun with both hands extended when he fired the shots, after which he kept his right hand extended and pointed at Danielson as the victim ran away from him, stumbled and bled to death. Danielson, 39, was walking in downtown Portland last Saturday when Reinoehl ambushed him, shooting him in the upper right chest. An autopsy found a single bullet lodged in his back.

Which takes the Antifa activity to a whole new level. J.D. notes that they are always prepared for violence in their choice of gear as they prepare to go to the riots.

Besides the atrocities, they also have help. Apparently, someone on the inside in Portland's government is providing shelter for them on the city's dime, in the form of a homeless tent camp. They deny it, of course, but it certainly does seem to explain how Antifa, with all its pan-United States cast of characters, can operate for 100 nights of mayhem in Portland alone.

They also have the press. A number of them serve as Antifa's own press - you can see it on their crudely printed helmets here:

And they tightly control that press. Anyone coming to one of their riots, where they set fires, attack police and passersby, and damage property, will be spotted by Antifa "security" and chased off. All news agencies have nothing but Antifa-generated footage to work with, mostly showing cops going after protestors, rather than the acts of the protestors that prompted the police to avt.

But they also have reporters on the outside on their string -- New York Times stringer here, Oregonian reporters there. Reason magazine has a link to a Google sheets list of Antifa-approved reporters here.

They report:

These protester-approved journalists are producing much of the news you see about the protests, with an assist from the national press. Kate Shepherd isn't on the list, but she was previously a sympathetic reporter for local Portland media, and she is now filing such stories for The Washington Post, with headlines like "Portland police arrest a hate crime survivor and Wall of Moms organizer in crackdown."

Which paints a terrible picture of just how organized and controlling and lethal this group really is.

Their tactics - mob action, control of the press, opposition to any manifestation of law and order, willingness to kill, a claim to actually being the order - paints a disturbing picture, very redolent of Caracas, Venezuela, where this kind of controlled chaos has been going on for years/

I visited some of the Chavistas engaging in this kind of behavior when I was in Caracas. I went up to visit the Chavista "education" sessions in the Caracas hillside slums. Who was there at their side as they showed me around? That's right, member of the RCP, same group that is impossible to distinguish Antifa from. Same group that engaged in violent acts during San Francisco's Rodney King riots of the early 1990s.

Now they've gone big. And if this kind of modus operandi -- killings, illegal censorship, violence, as well as Chavista historic background isn't reason enough to declare war on them and shut them down, what is?

Image credit: Andy Ngo, Twitter screenshot