Like some of you, I am stunned by how the left is reacting to Justice Ginsburg's death. It makes you wonder what this is all about. Why are people screaming and cursing while at the wheel over her death? Are they related to her? What's the big deal? It's one thing for people to remember her as an accomplished jurist. It's another thing for some to react that the world is coming to an end because we are changing the Court's roster.

Well, the big deal is that President Trump is about to do what it normally takes a two-term president to do. He will put three Justices in the Court and that will be very consequential looking down 20-30 years.

For many in the left, it's all about abortion or "reproductive rights" as they choose to call it.

Back in 2005, David Brooks (The New York Times) saw the Samuel Alito hearings and gave us a sneak preview of how Roe v Wade has destroyed the U.S. Senate and perhaps the nation. This is what he wrote:

The fact is, the entire country is trapped. Harry Blackmun and his colleagues suppressed that democratic abortion debate the nation needs to have. The poisons have been building ever since. You can complain about the incivility of politics, but you can't stop the escalation of conflict in the middle. You have to kill it at the root. Unless Roe v. Wade is overturned, politics will never get better.

We saw what just happened to Justice Brett Kavanaugh. They tried to destroy him over some 36-year old allegation when he was 16 and the "victim" was 15. No one could prove anything and the country was put through hell all because someone "might be" the vote that overturns Roe v Wade.

So Justice Ginsburg dies and people are literally jumping from buildings and screaming obscenities while driving their cars.

The Founding Fathers never meant for the Supreme Court to be like this.

Glenn Harlan Reynods is right that these vicious fights over the nominations of Justices tell us that something is wrong with the judiciary and the nation.

