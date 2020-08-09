Who and what are killing African Americans?

Black Lives Matter is convulsing the country over the alleged high death toll of unarmed African Americans at the hands of police, which must be defunded to protect blacks. But what do the numbers tell us about the death toll of African Americans compared to whites?

It is estimated that 19.5 to 22 million black babies have died in abortions since Roe v Wade was handed down by the Supreme Court in 1973.

There are about 500,000 black babies born each year, with an infant mortality rate of 11.4 per 1,000. The overall US rate is 5.8 per 1,000. Therefore, we are talking about 5,500 who die (instead of the proportional number of 2,800) per year. Over 47 years, that totals 258,000, and about half of that as excess: 129,000. This does exactl ymatch the abortion number, where blacks are 33% or more of total, with 12-13% of population.

Now, two more on the BLM meter:

An average of about 7,000 blacks have been murdered per year in recent years, and more back in the 1980s and 90s. Let’s assume 9,000 per year for 47 years, for total of 417,000 over 47 years.

The average number of unarmed blacks killed by police (the raison’ d’etre of BLM) is about 10-15 per year, slightly more in earlier decades. Let’s assume 20 per year for 47 years: a total toll 940.

The total number of blacks killed by cops per year is about 250 (95% of them armed blacks). That total over 47 years is a bit less than 12,000 over 47 years.

So, abortion and murder trump infant mortality or blacks killed by cops. Unarmed blacks killed by cops amount to a rounding error.