What mail-in voting crisis? Nobody has to vote by mail

With their characteristic sick Alinskyite tactic of targeting political opponents at their homes, a very socially undistanced mob of hysterics targeted the postmaster general, claiming that President Trump was conspiring to destroy the election through the dysfunction of the postal service.

Here's John Solomon's Just the News:

Crowds of protesters blowing horns and banging pots and pans showed up outside the Washington, D.C. home of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Saturday morning, accusing the agency head of attempting to sabotage the 2020 election in favor of Donald Trump. The activist group ShutDownDC took credit for organizing the protest, writing on Saturday morning that they had "deliver[ed] democracy" to the postmaster. "Louis DeJoy, one of Donald Trump’s big donors, is dismantling the U.S. Postal Service ahead of mass mail-in voting in the 2020 presidential election," the group stated. Lately, they claimed, DeJoy "has fired or reassigned much of the existing USPS leadership and ordered the removal of mail sorting machines that are fundamental to the functioning of the postal service." "Meanwhile, mail delivery is slowing down under other decisions made by DeJoy, such as eliminating overtime for postal workers," they added.

Which has got to be the biggest non-crisis ever. Anyone who thinks there's a problem with the postal service has a right and obligation to simply bypass the unreliable agency and voting the way people have done since voting was invented - by getting in line at a polling station, placing that involuntarily received mail-in ballot into the counting box, and demanding and taking a receipt.

That's how a lot of people are going to be voting, probably a lot more than either the authorities whipping up the hysteria about in-person voting, or their press cheerleaders are expecting. Trusting the postal service with our ballots runs a high risk that the vote won't be counted. Yet the mail-in voting champs are quite convinced we are all cowed by COVID at this late date, and wouldn't dare venture out to cast a ballot, so all there is is mail. Look for a lot of 'surprised by' stories from the press come Nov. 4.

It's bee ess. And now even the quarantine champs are admitting it, that voting in person is not a killer risk if done with reasonable precautions.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who somehow managed to hoodwink President Trump into shutting the whole country down earlier, is now making some perfectly reasonable recommendations.

According to Business Insider:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said this week he believed Americans should be able to safely cast a ballot in-person, so long as they follow necessary social distancing protocols. "I think if carefully done, according to the guidelines, there's no reason that I can see why that not be the case," he told ABC News' Deborah Roberts during a National Geographic event Thursday. Fauci compared the safety of casting a ballot in person to that of an in-person shopping trip to the grocery store in "counties and cities that are doing it correctly." "They have X's every six or more feet," he added. "And it says, 'Don't leave this spot until the person in front of you left their spot.' And you can do that, if you go and wear a mask, if you observe the physical distancing, and don't have a crowded situation, there's no reason why you shouldn't be able to do that."

Here's another, from a lefty think tank writing for RealClearPolitics, making its nod to the current conventional wisdom that mail-in voting is preferred, BUT:

Since healthy and safe elections are a priority for all Americans, the Brennan Center and the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) have partnered to release Guidelines for Healthy In-Person Voting, a set of clear, non-partisan, evidence-based recommendations drawn from IDSA’s expertise in infectious diseases and public health and the Brennan Center’s in election administration. It provides a blueprint for election administrators so they can develop best practices for making polling locations as safe as possible during the pandemic.

The specific advice given is what you'd expect from reasonable people suggesting precautions - wear a mask, stand six feet away in lines, use hand sanitizer on commonly touched surfaces. Simple, nothing new here.

There's also a mountain of evidence from the primaries held in the U.S. in states such as Wisconsin, that standing in line to vote is no riskier than standing in line at the grocery store to purchase vegetables, carefully socially distanced, with masks in place. Worldwide, the evidence is even stronger. Here's a list of all the countries that held elections in the wake of COVID, and none have triggered new surges in COVID cases.

To take just one example, Singapore, which was one of the first nations to be hit by the coronavirus, yet only reported 27 deaths based at least in part on its use of hydroxychloroquine, held an election on July 10, yet experienced no COVID surge. According to the Straits Times, the tiny uptick it did get was pretty well exclusively from foreign laborers from places like Bangladesh and Burma, there to work in fields like construction, and living in common dormitories. This being Singapore, you can bet those guys didn't vote. The remainder were from people bringing it in from other countries.

Yet there's this whipped up hysteria from blue-state governors and the lefty minions attacking the postmaster general to claim that the postal service is the only valid agent for ensuring our elections. The mobs are particularly logic-challenged - why would anyone who doesn't socially distance at a protest at some guy's home seriously care about catching COVID at a voting booth? Reality: They don't care. Their agenda is leftist.

And so is that of the state of California. Take a look at this rubbish from Alex Padilla, the highly suspect California Secretary of State whose operation has registered illegal aliens to vote as well as Republicans as Democrats. He's a big champ of mail-in voting, and sent this flyere to most all voters, though I didn't get one. Here's what a member of my household got:

Look at that bid to discourage in-person voting. "...so your location has most likely changed. (Note: Third world dictators do this all the time). If you decide to vote in-person, you must go to your assigned location. (In the last couple elections, they allowed people to vote from anywhere). Don't be surprised, lines may be long." (Rest assured, they are ensuring that, another third world dictatorship borrowing).

California instead wants us all to put our ballots in the mail, despite the mail service not being ready for it, and trusting the postal service. And its claims of perfect security via tracking are complete nonsense. A huge chain of postal workers passing our ballots from station to station is a very good recipe for fraud and all it takes is one to do it.

As for whether anyone steams the envelopes open and replaces ballots with leftist ballots in as the tracking goes through, well, nobody has a solution for preventing that.

And there have already been significant cases of postal mishandling and voter fraud as a result, the latest example in Michigan.

Here's the other thing. Tracking? What happens if your vote falls off the track? Who would you as a voter call? Nobody's going to care if there's a problem because such a problem isn't solvable anyway. What are they going to do, have a person cast a second ballot while not knowing what happened to the first?

It's a massive setup for fraud, and Padilla is all for it.

Anyone with a brain is going to bypass the postal service and stand in those artificially long lines to properly cast a ballot. That California doesn't want people to do this, and that lefties in Washington are attacking postal officials in their homes all suggests one big thing: The postal service shouldn't be involved in the least in this election. Voting in person, even as leftist authorities try to thwart us, yelling phony fears about COVID, is the only right way to do this.