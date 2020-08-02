Washington D.C. should be Washington D.S., for Double Standards

On Saturday, Washington D.C. was exposed as a city of appalling, and entirely un-American, double standards. The first involved the city’s quarantine order, which doesn’t apply to the privileged few, and the second revealed the city’s outrageous double standards for free speech.

The privilege issue showed up with the stringent quarantine order D.C. has for people who enter the city:

Under current District of Columbia rules, all of those individuals would normally be required to self-quarantine for two weeks upon returning to D.C. City Mayor Muriel Bowser’s recent quarantine order dictates that any individual traveling to a “high-risk area” for “non-essential” reasons must self-quarantine for 14 days upon entering the District. The entire state of Georgia is among the locations deemed “high-risk” by the mayor’s office.

Dozens of Democrat party D.C. luminaries appeared at John Lewis’s well-attended funeral in Atlanta, Georgia. These included Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris, Steny Hoyer, and many more. If they were normal Americans, instead of a political elite, the price they’d pay for that funeral attendance would be two weeks in their apartments, alone. But things are different if you’re a VIP:

[A] spokeswoman for Bowser confirmed that attendees of the funeral would not have to follow the mayor’s quarantine rules. “Government activity is essential, and the Capitol of the United States is exempt from the Mayor’s Order,” Bowser Press Secretary Susana Castillo told Just the News on Friday. Asked if Lewis’s funeral constituted “government activity,” Castillo responded: “Yes.” Asked if attendees at non-government funerals in high-risk areas would have to self-quarantine upon returning to the District, Castillo again responded: “Yes.”

That would be bad enough but, when it comes to D.C. Double Standards, there’s more.

Since May 26, the day after George Floyd died, America has been awash in graffiti. In one Democrat-run city after another, the government has ignored it, encouraged it, or even participated. Here are just a few examples out of the thousands of images available:

Graffiti on the county courthouse in Portland: “Until the police & ICE are abolished, we will burn this city down piece by piece.” #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/riUQ2cK56m — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020

DOWN... overnight protestors pulled down the George Washington statue that stood at NE Sandy & 57th for many years. The base destoyed and tagged with “you’re on native land”. Lots of people stopping by to check out the damage this morning #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/koStwHacmJ — Mike Warner (@MikeKATU) June 19, 2020

More militant anti-police graffiti going up in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/tIXeYDcPJv — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 28, 2020

PHOTO | Graffiti in solidarity with the Minneapolis uprising seen in San Antonio, Texas pic.twitter.com/mBFC820BoY — Antifa_Ultras (@ultras_antifaa) May 30, 2020

In addition to the random graffiti shown above, there are two striking examples of street painting that need to be called out before getting to the meat of this story. First, New York’s Bill de Blasio personally participated in painting the words “Black Lives Matter” on a New York City street in front of the Trump building:

NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio helps paint the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/znFVt7XC8P — The Recount (@therecount) July 9, 2020

Although his city is financially broken, a well-informed source claims that de Blasio currently has 27 police officers on duty guarding that mural.

Second, here’s the graffiti festooning Washington D.C. following the protests and riots there, all of which needed to be scrubbed with great effort and expense:

President Trump walks from the White House through Lafayette Park to visit St. John's Church on Monday in Washington, DC.



📷 Patrick Semansky / AP pic.twitter.com/cFPBNUuX65 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 2, 2020

Fire flair up in the small building at Lafayette Square earlier this morning. Graffiti abatement crews took their power washing equipment across the street to put out the flames before firefighters arrived. pic.twitter.com/77BUrqTELX — Victoria Sanchez (@VictoriaSanchez) June 1, 2020

DC Public Works crews are working to clear graffiti off of St. John’s, statues, signs and posts near Lafayette Square, where tensions came to a head Sunday pic.twitter.com/ABOVBIVi6I — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) June 1, 2020

With all that firmly fixed in your mind, you’re ready for this: Two pro-life students took colored chalk, the kind that vanishes in the rain, and, on the sidewalk in front of a D.C. abortion clinic, they wrote the words “Preborn Black Lives Matter.” The students wore masks and kept themselves socially distant from each other. Nevertheless, the police showed up, cuffed them, and arrested them for “Defacing of Private/Public Property.”

According to MPD: “The individuals arrested were charged with the below offense and were both citation released.”



Referred me to the following: pic.twitter.com/7bnEy6GfVl — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 1, 2020

Whether one supports abortion or not, it’s hard to put into words how very wrong it is that these young people got arrested while violent anarchists across America despoil cities, including D.C., and walk away – or while the mayor of New York participates in putting graffiti on his city streets and then spends untold sums of money policing his “art” work.

Some people got it:

I am as pro-choice as it gets.



This is an absolutely unacceptable violation of free speech. https://t.co/SryTsghhS5 — Timothy Sandefur (@TimothySandefur) August 1, 2020

Americans believe in a fair legal system. Now, though, they are witnessing a new legal system in America, one with a lenient set of rules for Democrats and another set of rules for everyone else. It’s to be hoped that those lacking the special Democrat privilege understand that the best way to stop these double standards is to vote a straight Republican slate from President to dog catcher.

Image: Twitter screengrab