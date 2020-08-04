VA on a wild veterans' chase

Every Veterans Day, politicians and VA elites lament veteran suicides “due to mental health problems” as if unaware that the VA´s bureaucratic elves had already wrapped perpetually devastating “Christmas gifts” for veterans. Some of these 'gifts' are wrapped in protective coloring for homelessness, others are in plain brown wrappers for Agent Orange claims, and still others are in camouflage for opioid prescriptions -you name it. By the end of the fete, there are just friends´ wishes of “Happier Veterans Day” and as a bonus - an evening of collective swearing, because as Mark Twain correctly put it: “Under certain circumstances, profanity provides a relief denied even to prayer.”

Let´s get down to VA´s brass tacks: the department has been serving PTSD red herring for too many years, subsequently leading the already clueless mainstream media deeper into the forest, on wild veterans chase. The true reasons for the veteran suicide “epidemic” have never been officially named and are either shrouded in PTSD Lysenko-ism or obscured by a “mental health problems” cloud of smoke. An official affirmation that an entire professional group, e.g. nurses or firemen are intellectually disabled due to challenges at work would certainly lead to defamation lawsuit; but ad nauseum public “hinting” that veterans are somehow mentally impaired by the nature of their jobs gets “socially normalized.”

On a need-to-know basis, PTSD is neither an “automatic” consequence of combat, nor is limited to the “security” sector; however trauma experienced due to “lie, delay, and deny until they die” strategy happens to be reserved for veterans. If your hands were tied while your Mum´s hands trembled in Parkinson´s tremors, If you helplessly watched your Dad fading away after multiple cancers and several Agent Orange claims denials, you know that Post VA Stress Disorder can be more destructive than PTSD. Do you know how it feels to fight for your right to stay alive? Would you react if a yawning bureaucrat told you to wait till you die? Well, if you are a veteran responding by e-mail to these frustrations, you could be labelled “a hostile sender.” If it´s a verbal protest, your file may be embellished by the PTSD label.

No matter if critically ill, or homeless and exhausted - the less time you have, the slower VA´s procedures become. Many veterans consider that “Forgotten and Ignored Vietnam War Veterans: Thailand-Based Veterans Were Also Contaminated with Agent Orange” one of a kind book, by our heroic Veteran, tireless Robert L. McHenry, PhD offered an inestimable help in writing their claims. As for VA – “Veterans hurry up and wait”… As if it was not enough that VA notoriously cherry-picked disability benefits claims based on exposure to herbicides on Thailand military bases, the department´s “new list ”omits more than 40 previously identified locations, simply “deleting” pending claims…

VA VIPs do not seem to understand that honor matters, and even if textually ”gravely wrong” refuse to admit it. In May, the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, and veterans from Texas and Utah demanded the VA to remove Nazi grave markers from gravesites where enemy troops were buried alongside American ceterans, but VA Secretary Robert Wilkie thought it would be better to “find a way to put this in historical context”. Maybe VA also considers that lost time, lost hope and therefore lost lives of American ceterans should be put in “PTSD context. “ How many veterans from the “suicide epidemic” list died not because of combat “rabies” but due to a “Post VA Stress Disorder”? It would be time for VA to clean its own backyard.

In 2019, a veteran struggling with opioids withdrawal symptoms feared suicidal thoughts and responsibly hoped to stay in Washington´s VA hospital for one night. What he got was doctor´s advice: “Go shoot (yourself). I don´t care”, and - police escorted him out. Six days later the veteran shot himself. In what “context” should we put it, VA?

Image credit: U.S. government, via Wikimedia Commons // public domain