Using the 25th Amendment to engender President Kamala Harris

Should Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win election in November, the radical far-left, Marxist elements dominating and controlling today's Democrat party have a sinister plan to use the 25th Amendment to make Kamala Harris president of the United States. This article predicts that the speed with which this happens will be mind-boggling to millions of Americans. How this could and most likely will occur is described herein.

As Attorney General William Barr recently stated, the radical left "has a lust for power." "That's what turns them on — they are not concerned about the lives of ordinary Americans." Nothing, absolutely nothing, should be ruled out regarding the lengths to which radical leftists will go to effectively shred America's constitution to gain governing power and control over the daily lives of Americans.

Most certainly, freedom-loving Americans do not want a radical far-left politician like Kamala Harris becoming commander-in-chief of America's military forces. According to GovTrack.us, Harris was voted the most liberal U.S. senator in 2019, outranking senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren! Thus, if Kamala Harris ever becomes president, for sure, there will be a litany of radical far-left, Marxist policies and actions emanating from the White House and a radical far-left administration.

Given all the above, exactly how could Vice President Harris become President Harris soon after inauguration in January 2021? The answer is relatively simple and requires use of the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The basic purpose of the 25th Amendment is to clarify the procedure and authority for the Vice President to assume the office of president in the event that the president dies, resigns, or otherwise is removed from office. Thus, if President Biden takes action himself to resign or declare himself unable to carry out the duties of his office, Kamala Harris becomes "acting president," most likely for the remainder of Biden's four-year term of office.

However, if President Biden refuses to resign or declare that he cannot carry out the duties of his office, then the language contained in Section Four of the 25th Amendment allows as follows:

Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

Thus, if President Biden does not voluntarily resign or declare himself unfit for the presidency, he can be forced to leave office simply by agreement among a small number of like-minded radical leftist bureaucrats (Cabinet members, etc.) and the vice president.

The above realistic possibility (nay — probability) should shock freedom-loving Americans to the core and be a strong motivator to ensure that President Donald J. Trump and other conservative candidates win election in November.

If Mr. Trump is not re-elected, the American people will be subjected to the dictates and whims of controlling, radical far-left politicians on a scale the likes of which the nation and population have never experienced. This must not be allowed to happen.

Paul S. Gardiner is an avid lover of America and a Vietnam veteran. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Alabama, and the United States Army War College.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.