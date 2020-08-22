Two obscenity-hurling white women steal a 7-year-old’s MAGA hat

There’s a story here, as well as a meta-story that is deeper and more transcendent. The top-level story is that two young, white women walked up to Abbey, a mother who was having lunch with Riley, her 7-year-old son, after having protested at Biden’s DNC speech in Wilmington. They seized and destroyed Abbey’s signs, and stole Riley’s MAGA hat, which they then threw into an inaccessible construction zone. When challenged, they hurled obscenities, after which they physically attacked both Abbey’s friend and Abbey herself. Abbey caught it all on video.

Without anything further information, that’s a newsworthy story. It shines a light on the sense of entitlement leftists have in the public square. Whether it’s rioting, looting, stealing, or punching Trump supporters, they believe that they can do no wrong. Indeed, they are morally virtuous because they have been told since 2015 that Trump is racist and that his supporters are Nazis. We all know that, in the fight against Nazis, nothing is off-limits.

You can see the whole altercation in the video, below. In the beginning, Abbey was naïve enough to believe that, if Riley just asked for his hat, the young women, having made their point, would give it back to him. Instead, they sneered at his tears and escalated their verbal and physical violence (language warning):

Here are photos of the victims.



Mother, Abbey and her son Riley.



They were just waiting for a table at a restaurant across from the DNC convention when the attack happened.



If Joe Biden supporters will do this to children — what will they do you you?



Abbey later explained what happened:

I was with my 7 year old son across the street from Joe Biden’s DNC Convention speech in Wilmington, Delaware. We were waiting for a table at a restaurant to eat dinner. We had just left a peaceful protest against Joe Biden. I was holding a pro-Trump sign. My son was wearing his MAGA hat. We were standing outside peacefully minding our own business waiting for our table. Suddenly, two Joe Biden supporters began to yell political epithets at my child. They ripped the sign from my arms and assaulted my seven year old son. The Joe Biden supporters laid hands on my child and ripped his “Make America Great Again” hat from his head while cursing at him and pushing him over. The two Joe Biden supporters verbally and physically assaulted my child. My 7 year old child was sobbing and screaming. Filled with the instinct to defend my child against his attackers I attempted to confront the Joe Biden supporters. All I wished to do was retrieve my 7 year old son’s MAGA hat. I was punched in the face multiple times by Joe Biden supporters. My friend who joined me and attempted to defend us was punched in the face multiple times by the Joe Biden supporters. They beat me with their fists and purses. They stole my sons hat and threw my 7 yr old son’s hat over the fence into a dirt filled construction site where we could not retrieve it. Both Joe Biden supporters attacked me. They attacked my child. I am a mother who simply wants to protect my child from those who would harm him and scar him for life. This vicious attack on an innocent child is exactly why I will be voting for Donald Trump. Joe Biden owes my son an apology for fomenting the hate that will now scar my son for life. If children aren’t off limits to their violence – who is?

In response to Benny’s tweet about the event, a woman posted another video showing that Biden supporters don’t just attack children, they’re also racists (language warning):

Thankfully, Riley’s story had a happy ending:

Meet 7 year old Riley.



Riley was supporting his President when vicious Joe Biden voters attacked him, stole his MAGA hat and pushed him.

Riley was scared and cried in the street.

That's where I met him.

He wanted to call 9-11.

The obvious takeaway is that too many Democrats are hate-filled, violent, racist, and have no boundaries – and Trump is a kind man.

But there’s also that metamessage, about which I’ve written before: In the war that the Democrats are waging against normal people in America, women are in the front lines.

In a healthy society, women are nurturers who help channel male aggression into socially accepted practices. In an unhealthy society – which is what leftists have created for women, especially in the education system – women are angry, neurotic, hypersensitive people. Despite living in the freest society in the world, with more rights than women at any other time or place in history, they see themselves as victims.

That phony sense of victimization turns women in feral animals. Leftism has conditioned them by dividing people into dozens of hostile subclasses. Each group believes that the American pie is not just finite but shrinking. Group members conclude, therefore, that it’s only through mortal combat that they will get their “fair” share.

