Today's Democrat party is America's enemy

If one truly understands the policies advocated by today's Democrat party, one will indeed be challenged not to agree that the party and its leaders are, in fact, enemies of America's constitutional republic, founding documents, and indeed the Founders themselves.

Students of American history (taught prior to the advent of so called "progressive" far-leftist teachers and professors) know that America's Founders intended for the new nation to be one with limited government, an abundance of individual liberty, and free markets, along with guaranteed freedoms of speech, religion, the right to bear arms, and other freedoms and rights contained in the original Bill of Rights.

The Founders placed heavy emphasis on citizens being individually responsible for their behavior and actions. While the term "capitalism" is not in America's founding documents, this is the economic system that allowed the nation to become the world's economic powerhouse, making it possible for fewer and fewer persons to live in poverty than ever before.

Regrettably, the above American attributes and successes are opposed by today's Democrat party as evidenced by the following examples of "enemy traits":

1. Democrats advocate for socialism or what some of them call "democratic socialism." Regardless of terms, Democrats have "harmful designs" against the nation's economic, political, and social fabric and underpinnings. They want to greatly enlarge the role of government in every citizen's life. No more limited government (or what's left of it) for America; Democrats want and lust for greater control and power over the daily lives of Americans.

2. Democrats have "harmful designs" and exhibit "antagonistic activities" against Americans' freedom of speech and religion rights. Democrats and Democrat-supported and controlled organizations regularly censor the words and speech of non-Democrats who do not support the Democrat agenda. Democrats initiate legal action against Christians and other religious groups who use their freedom of speech rights to speak against some of the social doctrines of the Democrat party.

3. Democrats have "harmful designs" and exhibit "antagonistic activities" against the 2nd Amendment rights of Americans to bear arms. Evidence of such designs and activities is found in the Democrat party's insistence upon and dedication to gun confiscation via mandatory gun buy-back programs in different states.

4. Democrats have "harmful designs" and exhibit "antagonistic activities" against America having secure national borders to better control and prevent illegal immigration, drug-smuggling, and human-trafficking into the United States. Democrats advocate for and sponsor sanctuary cities and states where the protection of illegal aliens, many with criminal records, is paramount.

5. Democrats have "harmful designs" against American capitalism and free markets. Democrats believe that socialism is the best thing for America where the government or government-controlled entities control the means of production, set prices, determine products and services to produce and provide, and so forth. A prime example of such disastrous, centralized planning was the Obamacare hospitalization program with the individual mandate.

6. Democrats have "harmful designs" and exhibit "antagonistic activities" against America's police departments by advocating for these departments to be defunded in one way or another. In other words, Democrats care more about maintaining chaos and crime in America than they care about maintaining law and order and the protection of law-abiding citizens.

7. Lastly, Democrats in general exhibit deep vitriol for a duly elected president of the United States, and this hatred extends to the people and voters and the electoral system that enabled the currently sitting president to take office.

In conclusion, the above examples of "enemy traits" exhibited and practiced by members of the Democrat party fully warrant characterizing this organization as an enemy of the United States. Voters will be wise to refuse to place into any political office any and all candidates supporting the Democrat platform and policies.

Paul S. Gardiner is a retired Army officer, Vietnam veteran, and avid lover of America. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Alabama, and the United States Army War College.