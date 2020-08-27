There’s a sinister pattern to those deaths leftists use to justify riots

On May 25, a video showed serial criminal George Floyd dying while being arrested. That triggered violent riots across America, ostensibly against systemic racism and race-driven police brutality. The same happened on August 23, when a video emerged showing police officers shooting Jacob Blake, a man with a history of violence and sexual assault.

Everyone knew that Floyd and Blake were shady characters. It’s also become clear that the police behaved appropriately in both cases. The same pattern appears with both Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin: The men who fired their guns were proven to have acted in self-defense, but violence followed both shootings. There’s a reason for this pattern, but first, let’s review the dueling narratives in these and other cases.

Floyd was a bad guy with multiple convictions for drug possession theft, trespass, and armed robbery. He admitted he was high when the police came upon him. Even before the police put him on the ground, he complained that he couldn’t breathe.

The toxicology results show that Floyd had overdosed and was already a dead man when the police found him. Further, the police acted strictly by the book when dealing with someone suffering from “excited delirium” from an overdose. We now know, too, that the Medical Examiner’s first, pre-political conclusion was that Floyd died from an overdose:

Hennepin County Attorney's Office released this document. Dr. Andrew Baker, the Chief Hennepin County Medical Examiner who reviewed #GeorgeFloyd's blood test, says the substances found lead him to conclude it was an overdose death. #BlackLivesMatter. Read: pic.twitter.com/xyaQvHDpQw — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 25, 2020

Two narratives developed: the video v. the facts.

Regarding Jacob Blake, I explain here that, while the video appears to show that police killed an unarmed man, facts show that the police acted entirely within the letter and spirit of the law. Again, two narratives exist: the video v. the facts.

With Trayvon Martin’s death, the leftist media manipulated George Zimmerman’s 911 call to make it appear that he was stalking a black man. The full 911 call, the physical evidence, and eyewitness testimony showed that Martin tried to kill Zimmerman. And yes, there were two narratives: the audio v. the facts.

In the case of Michael Brown, a witness triggered mass riots in Ferguson by claiming that “the gentle giant” had his hands up and said, “Don’t shoot,” even as a racist police officer shot him. Video footage, autopsy evidence, and honest witnesses show that Brown had just committed a strong-arm robbery (which was why Officer Wilson stopped him) and tried to wrestle away Wilson’s gun (which was why Wilson shot him_. Again, there were two narratives: a dishonest witness v. the facts.

Freddie Gray was another case of a criminal whose death was accidental, as evidenced when the police involved, half of whom were black, were all acquitted. His death still caused an orgy of destruction in Baltimore.

Since George Floyd’s death, Black Lives Matter talks about Breonna Taylor. However, no one rioted back March 13, 2020, when Taylor, a law-abiding emergency medical technician, died at police hands after they executed a no-knock warrant on the wrong address.

Likewise, there were no riots after police officer Amber Guyger went into the wrong apartment and fatally shot Botham Jean. Instead, at her trial in October, Jean’s brother, with extraordinary charity, forgave Guyger:

Don Surber explains why leftists deliberately riot when bad guys die in confusing circumstances that should readily support the claim that the person who pulled the trigger, whether a civilian or not, acted righteously:

Ferguson and Baltimore were test runs for this year's organized chaos.



To fuel the outrage necessary to destroy a city, Democrats engaged in a race war. The cases they selected once again were murky. Breonna Taylor's murder did not spark this protest. Police killed her when they went to the wrong place on a no-knock warrant.



No, once again as happened with Trayvon Martin, Michael D. Brown, and Freddie Gray, Democrats seized on a case where a violent man died a violent death. They do not want a cut-and-dry case of injustice because everyone would agree that the police officer was in the wrong.



No, they want a case where there are two sides of the story so that people can take sides and line up for a good race war, which has been the dream of Bill Ayers since at least 1970. He sees it as a means of gaining control.

America is being set up, and President Trump knows it. That’s why he’s refrained from sending federal troops into rioting Democrat cities. If just one federal soldier pulls the trigger on charging rioters, the warm-up act we’re witnessing will end, and the Second Civil War will officially begin.

By holding fire, Trump’s making the riots a Democrat-on-Democrat war. At some point, he’ll have to impose order, but he’s waiting until the American people can understand that whatever happens is solely the Democrats’ fault.

Image: Collage of “Protest against police violence - Justice for George Floyd, May 26, 2020, 11,” by Fibonacci Blue, CC BY 2.0, and an official government document from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.