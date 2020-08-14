COVID-19 is isolating a lot of us

There is a strange phenomenon going on in our society. Since mid-March, people have been staying in their homes, never to go outside and breathe the fresh air. You know why they are doing this. They do not want to get the COVID-19 virus. We have the same fear. We travel less often. We work from home. We shop online. We telephone our loved ones instead of visiting them. The difference is that we get out of the house once in a while. Why are others locking themselves into their homes?

The answer is political. The recluses want to blame President Trump for as much as possible. As an analogy, consider your favorite football team. If they play well, the quarterback gets the lion's share of the credit. If they lose, it is considered to be the quarterback's fault. This is true even if the quarterback played well and the defense did poorly.

With the football game called COVID-19, if the country handles it poorly, it is the president's fault. This means that if one wants to find fault with the president, he hopes to see the country do poorly. It would be even better if the fault-finder could say he personally suffered from COVID-19 and therefore from the president. He wishes to maximize his suffering.

One way to maximize one's suffering is to confine oneself. This could be called a type of self-harm. A dubious objective of self-harm is sometimes to communicate the reason for the self-harm. In this case, the recluse wants to say he is undergoing this ordeal because Trump is a bad president.

If this theory is true, then there will be a correlation between reclusiveness and being a Democrat. There is. According to Pew Research, 65% of Republicans would be comfortable going to a restaurant compared to 28% of Democrats. Pew's other statistics show the same trend.

What will happen when, perhaps many years from now, a Democrat becomes president? The recluses will no longer have a need to stay home. They will join the world and proclaim its splendor. Under the circumstances, online shopping websites, such as Amazon, should hope Trump wins the upcoming election.

We now know why so many people, typically Democrats, want to confine themselves to home. They are trying to generate a good reason to vote against Trump. Apparently, thwarting Trump's efforts to win a second term is more important to Democrats than seeking the best way to cope with a plague.

We are so lucky to have the Democrats among us. They teach us so much about psychology.