The plot to assassinate former Rep. Steve Stockman proceeding apace

As I warned 9 days ago, conservative champion Rep. Steve Stockman appears to have been targeted for assassination while in the custody of the United States Bureau of Prisons, the same agency that managed to let Jeffrey Epstein meet his maker before cutting any deals to name names. And the plot against Stockman is succeeding, step by step.

The news that Steve has contracted COVID 19 while incarcerated at FCI Beaumont (on trumped up campaign finance charges), a facility reportedly with the highest rate of infection in the federal system, comes as no surprise. Steve is the only inmate there over 60 with diabetes and insulin dependence who has not been granted compassionate release.

Steve Stockman (photo credit: Gage Skidmore).

This contrasts with the treatment of former Democrat Rep. Chakah Fattah, as reported by Matt Rourke of the AP:

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons has accomplished what former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah could not in two appeals. It sprang the disgraced pol early from lockup. A bureau spokesperson confirms that Fattah, a Philadelphia Democrat sentenced in 2016 to 10 years on corruption charges, returned to the city June 8 from a federal prison near Scranton and will serve the rest of his sentence either in a halfway house or under house arrest. But the bureau refused to say why the former congressman had been released more than five years before the scheduled 2025 date. (snip) The release appears to have been a Bureau of Prisons call. The U.S. Attorney’s Office referred all questions its way. And there are no filings in the court case about the action. The most recent filing came last week, when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit formally rejected Fattah’s second appeal after a hearing in May.

Keep in mind that Steve’s conviction was for a non-violent, non-sexual crime, meaning he is not threat to society at all. We and others have been warning that with his multiple comorbidities, Steve’s chances against COVID are not high. His wife Patti wrote yesterday via email:

Steve learned yesterday that he tested positive for COVID and they’ve moved him to a different building with other infected men. He’s actually been pretty sick for a few days and suspected it was COVID. Yesterday, they pulled 28 inmates into isolation and are giving them NO medication, though Steve had a hard time breathing last night. I’m VERY concerned. PRAY!! Earlier this week, prison staff announced there was new CDC guidance saying that someone is over the virus 10 days after their symptoms present and that, therefore, they were putting most of the men who’d been infected back to work (they do jobs throughout the prison). (snip) Families (and supporters) of Beaumont inmates will gather in front of the prison entrance Sunday morning 10:00 a.m. to protest the prison handling of the virus.

My friend Richard Viguerie writes at Conservative HQ:

Some evil people in the U.S. justice system are smiling right now. They got their wish. (snip) It is apparent that some people in the justice system want him dead. What has happened to Steve must be investigated, and the culprits in the justice system and their abettors in the Bureau of Prisons exposed and punished. (snip) Steve was told on April 23 he’d be placed in pre-release quarantine, but was then turned away at the door by prison staff on April 24. Soon after, and one more time since then, Steve was told by prison officials he will not be leaving on orders from “very high up.” On July 13 Steve filed a Request for Administrative Remedy, which was denied on July 17 by Warden Garrido, incorrectly stating Steve “must” serve 50 percent of his time to be eligible. Time served, however, is only one factor of many that may be considered, and it is not a mandatory directive as the Warden incorrectly says it is. Warden Garrido’s letter also said that a “Home Confinement Committee” -- whatever that is -- reviewed Steve’s case and denied his request. Steve has been clearly eligible for compassionate release or transfer to home detention like over 100,000 inmates in the United State have been.

Steve’s wife Patti asks for prayers. I wonder where AG Barr is? The Bureau of Prisons is part of the Justice Department and it has not exactly covered itself in glory recently. Who is keeping Steve Stockman ar extreme peril of death?