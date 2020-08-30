The media will surely not tell the truth about the end of COVID during the election

The media, the so-called experts and Democrats have intentionally tried to scare the public for months about COVID.

For that, they've kept schools shut, put out excessive mask warnings, shut down fresh-air beaches, and refused to permit even scrupulously socially distanced operations, such as gyms and churches, to open.

Now the facts come out:

This story will be buried!

Oops: It Looks Like the Vast Majority of Positive COVID Results Should Have Been Negative ... According to The New York Times, potentially 90 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have such insignificant amounts of the virus present in their bodies that such individuals do not need to isolate nor are they candidates for contact tracing. Leading public health experts are now concerned that overtesting is responsible for misdiagnosing a huge number of people with harmless amounts of the virus in their systems. "Most of these people are not likely to be contagious, and identifying them may contribute to bottlenecks that prevent those who are contagious from being found in time," warns The Times.

And it's not even that big a surprise.

It has been obvious for a long time that COVID-19 is not as contagious as we have been told, because if it were, a hell of a lot more than 2% of those who have been tested positive would have tested positive by now and that includes a huge number of people who aren't very contagious at all.

Not a big deal to the left, because the intentional destruction of the economy continues.

After all, an election is coming up.

We were also intentionally lied to that COVID-19 would easily spread from surfaces for months before these same experts said it doesn't spread easily. The majority of the public clearly believes the original lies.

The media won't even admit how they have continually lied about Russian collusion. Why would we expect them to tell the truth about COVID-19.

They have to lie or else the corrupt, incompetent Joe Biden wouldn't have a prayer.

