The Cubans adding their story to the GOP proceedings

It was great to see people at the GOP convention telling stories that I can relate to.

First, businessman Maximo Alvarez told you what it was like to live under communism. His speech took me back to a time when my parents used to whisper to each other for fear of being heard by the secret police. He said this and it's worth repeating:

"I’ve seen movements like this before. I’ve seen ideas like this before and I’m here to tell you, we cannot let them take over our country." "I heard the promises of Fidel Castro. And I can never forget all those who grew up around me, who looked like me, who could have been me, who suffered and starved and died because they believed those empty promises. They swallowed the communist poison pill...."

It is indeed a poison pill. The left plays the class envy card, then the race card and then your dad is in jail because he is allegedly a CIA agent.

Let me paraphrase my late father: "On January 1, 1959, it was a hope and then they went after the U.S. properties, then Cuban properties, and then no one could believe that it happened so fast."

The second Cuban who spoke was Lt. Governor Jenniffer Nunez of Florida. She was born here of Cuban immigrant parents. Lt. Gov. Nunez remembers the Cuba story well, specially when they closed the places of worship.

It's important for the country to hear these stories. Hopefully, the convention will hear from someone in Venezuela where the misery is unfolding in front of our eyes.

I was proud of the Cuban-American representatives for speaking well and reminding everyone, as my late father said, how fast you can lose it all if you give an inch to the radical left.

