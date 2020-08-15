Sarah Palin has advice for Kamala Harris tonight on Fox News

Sarah Palin has been offering advice to Kamala Harris on running for Vice President as a woman, and tonight goes on Jesse Watters’s Fox News program to add a personal touch.

There is sudden interest this week in past female nominees for vice president, of whom there have been only two before Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.): Geraldine Ferraro (D-NY) in 1984 (she died in 2011), and Sarah Palin (R-AK) in 2008. Although very much alive, Palin, 56, has been largely out of the limelight lately since the divorce from her husband Todd became final last spring.

This past week, however, within hours of Harris getting the call to run on the Democrats’ ticket this year with Joe Biden, Palin took to Instagram to weigh in. Politico described her Instagram post as “warmhearted” in its article titled “Sarah Palin offers survival tips to Kamala Harris.”

Geraldine Ferraro and Sarah Palin from Sarah Palin’s Instagram

An excerpt from Palin’s lengthy Instagram posting directed at Harris:

Congrats to the democrat VP pick [icon American flag]. Climb upon Geraldine Ferraro’s and my shoulders, and from the most amazing view in your life consider lessons we learned: 1) out of the chute trust no one new; 2) fight mightily to keep your own team with you - they know you, know your voice, and most importantly are trustworthy; 3) don’t get muzzled - connect with media and voters in your own unique way. Some yahoos running campaigns will suffocate you with their own self-centered agenda so remember YOU were chosen for who YOU are. So stay connected with America as you smile and ignore deceptive “handlers” trying to change you;

On Thursday, Palin appeared by Skype from inside her home in Alaska in an exclusive interview on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin said she hopes the media will treat Joe Biden's vice presidential pick, California Sen. Kamala Harris, “not as personally rough” as they treated her in 2008, but that shouldn't mean she’s given a pass. “A lot of the coverage of me was quite unfair ... I hope that they will treat her fairly,” Palin said in an exclusive interview on ABC's “Good Morning America” Thursday. “But at the same time, no kid gloves ... the American voter wants to know that we have the most capable people running and who will be elected, regardless of gender, regardless of race.”

Sarah Palin screen shot from her appearance on Watters World, Fox News Channel, August 16, 2020

Tonight, on Watters World on the Fox News channel (8 PM, 11 PM, and 2 AM Sunday, all times ET), Palin will appear in a pre-recorded interview apparently Skyped in from a cell phone outside of her Alaska home. A decade ago, Palin was a regular contributor for several years to the Fox News channel.

On Friday, Fox News provided in an email to journalists some quotes from Palin’s conversation with Jesse Watters along with links to three video clips

On the nomination of Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate:

“If you consider what they said about each other for months and months and months, you know, she kicked the crud out of Joe Biden in the primaries and then they hook up as buddies. That always just kind of cracks me up. It’s like the illustration of politics that people, you know, just shake their heads, roll their eyes and say, ‘God, come on you guys. Where’s the sincerity?’”

On the media reaction to the selection of Senator Kamala Harris as Biden’s running mate:

“I don’t know if it’s so much a gender thing as it is a, if you’re conservative, you’re going to get beat up. You just are. You know? It’s like what Trump faces all the time. It’s three against one. You have the Democrat Party, you have the media and you have the RINOs in your own party that are always, always trying to clobber you. I’m no different than any other conservative, I think, in offering myself up to serve the people. We expect it. I expect it. And you just deal with it and it makes you work harder.”

On her hope for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign:

“What I would hope President Trump and his team will do is not get into the personal, petty type stuff. Just stay focused on what their record is, again it speaks for itself. They are so extremely liberal. I can’t stress that enough. People just need to do their own homework and find out what their record is and what their view of the future is under a pretty much, I guess you could say, the socialist slash Marxist view that they desire. Let their record speak for itself.”

